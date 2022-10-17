Read full article on original website
Hey ETX: Hocus Pocus, Aside–Do You Believe Witchcraft is Actually Real?
There's been much chatting in East Texas as of late since the release of the movie Hocus Pocus 2, which has people discussing the idea of witchcraft and whether or not it is actually "real." Tis the season to discuss all of these spooky things... so I ask ya:. Do...
‘Satanic!’: SNL spoofs viral Texas mother who warned parents against Hocus Pocus 2
Saturday Night Live took aim at the Texas mother who went viral for warning parents against letting their children see Hocus Pocus 2.During a recent interview with KWTX, Jamie Gooch said that the Disney + film could “unleash hell” in one’s home.Comedians Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner spoofed the concerned mother on Saturday (15 October), playing characters Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy.“Imagine that,” Fineman said in a mock-Texan accent, “your home with hell in it!”The two comedians went on to joke that Halloween in general was “satanic”, as were the sweets children eat. Discussing Sour Patch Kids – a...
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral
Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
Cody Johnson is the ’22 Most Nominated Country Artist at American Music Awards
Earlier this week The American Music Awards announced their nominees for '22 and wouldn't you know it, Texas' own Cody Johnson leads the way with THREE country nominations. While many of our listeners might not necessarily care about this show, or the nominess, we'd be remiss if we didn't take the time to point out that Cody Johnson is up for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Favorite Country Song -- y'all he's got more nominations that any other country artist this year.
Hilarious Video Shows Family Pranking New Girlfriend at Dinner on TikTok
Most of us know the awkwardness that comes with visiting your new boyfriend or girlfriend's family for the first time and having dinner. It gets better with time and the more you get to know people but that first time is always a little uncomfortable because you want to make a good impression. But what happens when the family goes out of their way to prank the new person coming to dinner? That’s what happened in this TikTok that has gone viral.
North Texas Ghost Stories: The Millermore Mansion
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after,...
Shania Twain Joins the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Mrs. Potts
Shania Twain will be inviting fans to "Be Our Guest" this December. She's joining the cast of ABC's upcoming live-action and animated special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Twain will step into the role of supporting character Mrs. Potts, the friendly and maternal tea pot who, together with...
Young Cody Johnson Belts Out ‘Pray for Rain’ to an Empty Bar in 2011, WOW
Cody Johnson will join country music super star Luke Combs on his world tour in '23. They'll play stadiums and arenas on a couple different continents next year -- but it's videos like this that remind you CoJo has always brought "it," to every show big or small, like this one in Katy, TX.
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix
Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series. But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age. “People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true …...
“Stranger Things” Star Lends Support To Longview, TX Animal Shelter
I'll keep it honest with you, I've never seen an episode of "Stranger Things" but I do know its a Netflix phenomenon that keeps folks talking and watching. One of the shows stars is lending their help to our friends at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center find some furbabies some forever homes in the month of October.
