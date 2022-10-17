ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Hawaii at Colorado State odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West) and Colorado State Rams (1-5, 1-1) will lock horns Saturday. Kickoff at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (Spectrum Sports). Below, we look at Hawaii vs. Colorado State from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Hawaii win over Nevada clocked a 31-16 Saturday. A Warriors team that ranks 12th in MWC scoring defense (37.0 points per game) has allowed a combined 32 points over the last 2 weeks. In Saturday’s contest in Honolulu, UH held the Wolfpack to just 277 total yards and a 3-of-13 performance on 3rd downs.

The Rams played a home game against Utah State Saturday. USU controlled the game with 252 rushing yards and by holding Colorado State to a 2-of-15 mark on 3rd downs. The Aggies defeated the Rams 17-13. CSU has converted 3rd downs at a paltry 16.9% rate for the season; that ranks 131st and last in FBS.

Hawaii at Colorado State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:55 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawaii +4.5 (-110) | Colorado State -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Hawaii 1-5 | Colorado State 1-5
  • ATS: Hawaii 3-3 | Colorado State 2-4
  • O/U: Hawaii 2-4 | Colorado State 0-6

Hawaii vs. Colorado State head-to-head

The Warriors and Rams first met in 1925, and they have since tangled 25 more times on the gridiron. CSU leads the series 15-11.

UH defeated Colorado State 50-45 in a 2021 battle in Honolulu (Nov. 20). The Rams outgained the Warriors 651 yards to 535 but were undone by 3 turnovers, 100 yards in penalties, a UH defensive score and 5 Warrior scoring drives of less than 60 yards.

The victory marked Hawaii’s 2nd-straight win over CSU after losing 7 straight meetings from 1995-2017.

Since 1981, the Rams are 6-1 in home games against Hawaii.

The Over has hit in 6 straight UH-CSU affairs.

