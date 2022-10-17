ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

By DataSkrive
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans battle the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, starts at 4:30 PM ET.

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans when Nets and Pelicans take the court. The game features an over/under of 230.5.

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Brooklyn -3
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Brooklyn -159, New Orleans +136

Pelicans at Nets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Nets (- 3)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (230.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Nets 113 – Pelicans 109
  • Brooklyn put together a 34-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 61.8% of those games).
  • Brooklyn had a record of 29-12 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -159 or shorter last year (70.7%).
  • Brooklyn has an implied moneyline win probability of 61.4% in this contest.
  • New Orleans won 19, or 32.2%, of the 59 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • New Orleans had a record of 13-32, a 28.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +136 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 42.4% chance to win.
  • Last year, the Nets recorded only 2.6 more points per game (112.9) than the Pelicans gave up (110.3).
  • Brooklyn had a 26-18-1 record against the spread and a 34-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 110.3 points.
  • New Orleans went 36-15-1 against the spread and 34-18 overall last season when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Pelicans put up only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (109.3) than the Nets gave up (112.1).
  • New Orleans went 21-10-1 against the spread and 23-9 overall when it scored more than 112.1 points last season.
  • Brooklyn had an ATS record of 25-8 and a 29-4 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.
  • Last season, the Nets were at the ninth spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (112.9 PPG), while the Pelicans allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (110.3) in the league.
  • The 21st-ranked scoring NBA team was New Orleans a season ago (109.3 PPG), while the Brooklyn squad was the 18th-ranked defense (112.1 PPG) in the league.
  • The Nets put up a total of 64 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 0.8 per game), while the Pelicans were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 81 total points, -1.0 per game).

Over/Under

  • Brooklyn’s average implied point total last season was 1.6 fewer points than its implied total in Wednesday’s game (115.4 implied points on average compared to 117 implied points in this game).
  • Last year, Brooklyn put up more than 117 points in 30 games.
  • The 113.1-point average implied total for New Orleans last season is 0.9 fewer points than the team’s 114-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Nets vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

