Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The New Orleans Pelicans battle the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, starts at 4:30 PM ET.

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans when Nets and Pelicans take the court. The game features an over/under of 230.5.

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Brooklyn -3

Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Brooklyn -159, New Orleans +136

Pelicans at Nets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Nets (- 3)

Nets (- 3) Pick OU:

Under (230.5)

Prediction:

Nets 113 – Pelicans 109

Brooklyn put together a 34-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 61.8% of those games).

Brooklyn had a record of 29-12 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -159 or shorter last year (70.7%).

Brooklyn has an implied moneyline win probability of 61.4% in this contest.

New Orleans won 19, or 32.2%, of the 59 games it played as underdogs last season.

New Orleans had a record of 13-32, a 28.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +136 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 42.4% chance to win.

Last year, the Nets recorded only 2.6 more points per game (112.9) than the Pelicans gave up (110.3).

Brooklyn had a 26-18-1 record against the spread and a 34-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 110.3 points.

New Orleans went 36-15-1 against the spread and 34-18 overall last season when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Pelicans put up only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (109.3) than the Nets gave up (112.1).

New Orleans went 21-10-1 against the spread and 23-9 overall when it scored more than 112.1 points last season.

Brooklyn had an ATS record of 25-8 and a 29-4 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.

Last season, the Nets were at the ninth spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (112.9 PPG), while the Pelicans allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (110.3) in the league.

The 21st-ranked scoring NBA team was New Orleans a season ago (109.3 PPG), while the Brooklyn squad was the 18th-ranked defense (112.1 PPG) in the league.

The Nets put up a total of 64 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 0.8 per game), while the Pelicans were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 81 total points, -1.0 per game).

Over/Under

Brooklyn’s average implied point total last season was 1.6 fewer points than its implied total in Wednesday’s game (115.4 implied points on average compared to 117 implied points in this game).

Last year, Brooklyn put up more than 117 points in 30 games.

The 113.1-point average implied total for New Orleans last season is 0.9 fewer points than the team’s 114-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Nets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

