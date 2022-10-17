Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
DNR Adding Thousands of Walleye to Indiana Waterways
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making a big move in aiding the state’s walleye population. The officials are accomplishing this by stocking multiple Indiana lakes and waterways with thousands of walleye fingerlings. These additions are to be set in as many as 14 lakes throughout the Hoosier State. Ten of which are located in the northernmost areas of Indiana. These additions will provide better catches for fishing opportunities in the upcoming years.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of Indiana high school students participate in Manufacturing Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week. It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field. Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol,...
Hiring problems? Not in Indiana, experts suggest
INDIANA (WEHT) — If you’re a Tri-State resident, your opinion on hiring struggles may vary wildly from the next person. A new study from WalletHub has found that Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky are not alike when it boils down to getting a job. Within the nation, workers are easier to find in some states than […]
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
muncievoice.com
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that […]
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
wfyi.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
WIBC.com
Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year
INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
mitechnews.com
ITC To Build New Interstate Power Lines From Indiana, Improve Michigan Service
NOVI – Michigan Electric Transmission Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., announced its intent to construct, own and operate new transmission line projects in Michigan which are expected to provide Michigan ratepayers with more than $6 Billion in economic benefits while creating approximately 4,100 jobs across Michigan by 2030.
