Orange County, FL

Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback

A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
What aerial insecticide spraying means for Seminole's bees

OVIEDO, Fla. — After officials announced airplanes would fly over Seminole County on Tuesday night and release mosquito insecticide, many people raised alarm over what the spray could mean for the county’s bee population. What You Need To Know. The mosquito insecticide naled can pose a threat to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Health officials warn of harmful blue-green algae in Polk County lake

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert regarding harmful blue-green algal toxins recently found in Lake Henry. Officials with the department are urging people to be careful in and around Lake Henry-South. A water sample was taken on Oct....
POLK COUNTY, FL
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Health department confirms case of dengue fever in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has confirmed a case of dengue fever in a resident, officials announced. An individual in Volusia County has dengue fever, officials say. The case is linked to a household in which individuals traveled to a dengue-endemic area.

