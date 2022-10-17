Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
mynews13.com
Sheriff: 911 calls 5 times higher in Volusia County during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New insight was released recently about how emergency crews responded to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, including the death of five residents in Volusia County. Speaking to Daytona Beach city commissioners Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed the county dispatchers received five times...
mynews13.com
What aerial insecticide spraying means for Seminole's bees
OVIEDO, Fla. — After officials announced airplanes would fly over Seminole County on Tuesday night and release mosquito insecticide, many people raised alarm over what the spray could mean for the county’s bee population. What You Need To Know. The mosquito insecticide naled can pose a threat to...
mynews13.com
Health officials warn of harmful blue-green algae in Polk County lake
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert regarding harmful blue-green algal toxins recently found in Lake Henry. Officials with the department are urging people to be careful in and around Lake Henry-South. A water sample was taken on Oct....
mynews13.com
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
mynews13.com
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple murder arrested in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 67-year-old man sought as a person of interest in a brutal Oklahoma quadruple murder was located and arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, officials said. According to information from the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, Joseph L. Kennedy II was taken into custody...
mynews13.com
SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
mynews13.com
Health department confirms case of dengue fever in Volusia
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has confirmed a case of dengue fever in a resident, officials announced. An individual in Volusia County has dengue fever, officials say. The case is linked to a household in which individuals traveled to a dengue-endemic area.
Comments / 0