Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

By DataSkrive
 3 days ago
The Indiana Pacers battle the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, begins at 4:00 PM ET.

The Wizards take on the Pacers in a game oddsmakers expect to be a hard-fought meeting. The Wizards are favored by just 2 points against the Pacers. The point total for the game is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Washington -2
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Washington -127, Indiana +107

Wizards at Pacers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (227.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Pacers 113 – Wizards 111
  • Washington won 60% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (18-12).
  • Washington had a record of 16-11 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -127 or shorter last year (59.3%).
  • Washington has a 55.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • Indiana was underdogs in 48 games last season and won nine (18.8%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Indiana won seven of its 44 games, or 15.9%, when it was the underdog by at least +107 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 48.3% chance of a victory for Indiana.
  • Last year, the 108.6 points per game the Wizards put up were 6.3 fewer points than the Pacers gave up (114.9).
  • When Washington totaled more than 114.9 points last season, it went 18-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall.
  • Indiana went 21-6 against the spread and 15-12 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Pacers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (111.5) than the Wizards gave up (112.0).
  • When it scored more than 112.0 points last season, Indiana went 22-17-2 against the spread and 17-24 overall.
  • Washington had an ATS record of 20-11-1 and a 22-10 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.5 points.
  • Last season, the Wizards were at the 22nd spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.6 PPG), while the Pacers allowed the 25th-fewest points per game (114.9) in the league.
  • Indiana was the NBA’s 14th-ranked offense (111.5 PPG) a season ago, while Washington allowed the 16th-ranked average points per game (112.0).
  • The Wizards had a negative point differential on the season (-277 total points, -3.4 per game), as did the Pacers (-285 total points, -3.4 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Washington last season was 112.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 115 points in Wednesday’s game.
  • Last year, Washington put up more than 115 points in 26 games.
  • Indiana’s average implied point total last season (113.9 points) is 0.9 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (113 points).

How to watch Wizards vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  NBA League Pass

