Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers odds, tips and betting trends | October 19

The Indiana Pacers battle the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The game, the first of the 2022-23 season for both teams, begins at 4:00 PM ET.

The Wizards take on the Pacers in a game oddsmakers expect to be a hard-fought meeting. The Wizards are favored by just 2 points against the Pacers. The point total for the game is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Washington -2

Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Washington -127, Indiana +107

Wizards at Pacers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2)

Pacers (+ 2) Pick OU:

Under (227.5)

Prediction:

Pacers 113 – Wizards 111

Washington won 60% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (18-12).

Washington had a record of 16-11 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -127 or shorter last year (59.3%).

Washington has a 55.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Indiana was underdogs in 48 games last season and won nine (18.8%) of those contests.

Last season, Indiana won seven of its 44 games, or 15.9%, when it was the underdog by at least +107 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 48.3% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Last year, the 108.6 points per game the Wizards put up were 6.3 fewer points than the Pacers gave up (114.9).

When Washington totaled more than 114.9 points last season, it went 18-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

Indiana went 21-6 against the spread and 15-12 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Pacers put up just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (111.5) than the Wizards gave up (112.0).

When it scored more than 112.0 points last season, Indiana went 22-17-2 against the spread and 17-24 overall.

Washington had an ATS record of 20-11-1 and a 22-10 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.5 points.

Last season, the Wizards were at the 22nd spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.6 PPG), while the Pacers allowed the 25th-fewest points per game (114.9) in the league.

Indiana was the NBA’s 14th-ranked offense (111.5 PPG) a season ago, while Washington allowed the 16th-ranked average points per game (112.0).

The Wizards had a negative point differential on the season (-277 total points, -3.4 per game), as did the Pacers (-285 total points, -3.4 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Washington last season was 112.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 115 points in Wednesday’s game.

Last year, Washington put up more than 115 points in 26 games.

Indiana’s average implied point total last season (113.9 points) is 0.9 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (113 points).

How to watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse TV Channel: NBA League Pass

TV Channel: NBA League Pass

