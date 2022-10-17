Read full article on original website
Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings
In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to inspect the damage, their car was stolen.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer
A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Man struck with sword sheath on NYC subway train, police say
NEW YORK CITY — Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a commuter with a sword sheath on a New York City subway train Thursday morning. Multiple reports came in about a man with a knife, sword, or machete who attacked a commuter on a northbound A train, according to police.
Florida dads shoot each other's daughters in road rage incident
The shootings happened October 8th as Florida resident Frank Allison and William Hale, a visitor from Georgia, were driving with their families in separate vehicles on U.S. Highway 1 in Nassau County about 20 miles northwest of Jacksonville.
Driver re-sentenced in 2018 DWI crash that injured officer
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Nassau County police officer nearly killed by an admitted drunk driver almost five years ago finally got justice Wednesday.The driver was sentenced for a second time after the first conviction was overturned on appeal.Officer Willard Gomes greeted with smiles, even though returning to court three years after this case was closed has caused more pain. He may never regain full mobility but has now gained long-awaited justice."It's unfortunate that I have to do this again, but the circumstances are the same. My injuries are the same," he said.Gomes...
Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
Police seek suspect in petit larceny at outlet store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on August 20. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads...
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at Victim
BRONX - Police released surveillance video of a suspect in the brutal o killing of a man in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx. The victim was shot and then run over by gunman’s car.
Roosevelt Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Kids In Car After Crash Injuring Woman In Baldwin
A Long Island man has been charged with alleged aggravated DWI with children in the car. Anthony Bolasingh, age 31, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Baldwin. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in. Arriving...
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
SCPD: 80 Year-Old Woman Dies in West Islip after Intentionally Struck by Vehicle
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was intentionally struck by a vehicle in West Islip on Sunday, October 16. Helga McNulty was a passenger in a Subaru, driven by a man known to her, traveling northbound on Tanglewood Road....
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $1,270 Worth Of Items From East Northport Store
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing merchandise valued at $1,270 from a Verizon store on Long Island. A man stole the items from the East Northport store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
VIDEO: Woman robbed at knifepoint on Queens street, suspect sought
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for robbing a woman’s purse at knifepoint on a Queens street last week, authorities said.
Man arrested for Queens subway station fight turned fatal after victim struck by train
Police have arrested a man who allegedly got into a physical dispute with a 48-year-old at a Queens subway station Monday which turned deadly after the victim fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train.
Woman, 80, killed in 'targeted' hit-and-run on LI
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Long Island.
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
