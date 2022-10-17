ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
GREENVALE, NY
nypressnews.com

Man struck with sword sheath on NYC subway train, police say

NEW YORK CITY — Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a commuter with a sword sheath on a New York City subway train Thursday morning. Multiple reports came in about a man with a knife, sword, or machete who attacked a commuter on a northbound A train, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Driver re-sentenced in 2018 DWI crash that injured officer

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Nassau County police officer nearly killed by an admitted drunk driver almost five years ago finally got justice Wednesday.The driver was sentenced for a second time after the first conviction was overturned on appeal.Officer Willard Gomes greeted with smiles, even though returning to court three years after this case was closed has caused more pain. He may never regain full mobility but has now gained long-awaited justice."It's unfortunate that I have to do this again, but the circumstances are the same. My injuries are the same," he said.Gomes...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
CORAM, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek suspect in petit larceny at outlet store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on August 20. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads...
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY

