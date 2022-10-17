Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Leaf Pickup Schedule
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Autumn leaf pickup will soon get underway in Jamestown. The Jamestown Public Works Department announced the first of two leaf pickups will happen on Monday, October 31. Primarily focusing on the city’s west side, crews will spend the day collecting leaves from the...
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire
Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
wnynewsnow.com
Seven Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raid
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Seven people were arrested after police in Dunkirk allegedly recovered crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during a drug raid. The search warrant at 759 Deer Street was part of a month’s long narcotics investigation by the Dunkirk Police Detectives and agents from the Chautauqua County Regional Drug Task Force.
wnynewsnow.com
“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Assisting Drivers Hit, Severely Injured on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle while assisting other drivers who slid off the highway in Erie County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 16 in Fairview Township around 7:30 a.m. A Volkswagon car was...
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Found Guilty Of Causing Fatal Interstate-86 Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman has been found guilty of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County last year. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 33-year-old Heather Capell was convicted by a Jury of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
wnynewsnow.com
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
wesb.com
Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case
A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
chautauquatoday.com
No cause determined in Arkwright fire
A shed and travel trailer camper were a total loss following a blaze at the Arkwright Hills Campground on Route 83 in the town of Arkwright. The Chautauqua County Fire investigation team determined the fire, reported around 10:15 AM, had originated in the shed and spread to the nearby camper. While investigators determined that the fire originated in the southwest corner of the shed, they could not determine an exact cause due to the severe damage. Several local fire departments responded to the fire.
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Comments / 0