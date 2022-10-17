A shed and travel trailer camper were a total loss following a blaze at the Arkwright Hills Campground on Route 83 in the town of Arkwright. The Chautauqua County Fire investigation team determined the fire, reported around 10:15 AM, had originated in the shed and spread to the nearby camper. While investigators determined that the fire originated in the southwest corner of the shed, they could not determine an exact cause due to the severe damage. Several local fire departments responded to the fire.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO