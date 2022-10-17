ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga says student’s shooting death was a ‘tragic’ accident

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University officials say the death of a student over the weekend appears to be a tragic accident. President Thayne McCulloh said Colton Marcantel died on Tuesday afternoon from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered during a social gathering early Saturday morning. Marcantel was a senior business major from Texas who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Hazy, smoky skies for Spokane region with unhealthy air quality for some

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke and haze is blanketing eastern Washington and north Idaho on Wednesday, leading to air quality concerns in some areas. The air quality started worsening yesterday but will be far more noticeable on Wednesday and Thursday. The smoke and haze will cover all of Spokane and the Inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Kootenai County Midterm Elections: Where to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, who’s running for office

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Kootenai County midterm elections. Idaho's midterm election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022. In Idaho, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment, college trustees, state representatives, lieutenant governor and governor. Some of the key Kootenai County races include Kootenai County commissioners, Legislative District 2 state representatives and North Idaho College trustees.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, local officials are required by law to perform what's known as a "logic and accuracy" test on the ballot counting machines. The test is open to the public, though Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs warns that it can be "very boring."
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BIG changes on the way!!!!

The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
boatingindustry.com

Hagadone Marine Group names new GM

Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development. Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KLEWTV

Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist

Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
COLFAX, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA

