KREM
Examining the case for the Gonzaga Bulldogs to be No. 1 in the AP Poll | Locked on Zags
The Gonzaga Bulldogs came in second in the first AP Poll of the 2022-23 college basketball season. We discuss where Gonzaga should have been in the AP Poll.
KREM
College Football Week 8 Preview: No. 17 Idaho vs Portland State and EWU at Cal Poly
SPOKANE, Wash. — Week eight of the college football season is here. Washington State has a much needed bye week and a pair of Big Sky Conference games for Idaho and Eastern Washington this Saturday. Idaho. If you're an Idaho Vandals fan, you are on cloud nine right now!
nbcrightnow.com
Running back Kannon Katzer, a Spokane native, no longer a member of Washington State's football team
PULLMAN – Running back Kannon Katzer, who walked on at Washington State after a standout prep career in Spokane, announced Thursday over Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU,” he...
KREM
EWU Football looks to bounce back from five-game losing streak against Cal Poly
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's football team is looking to stop their five game losing streak this weekend when the Eags travel to San Luis Obispo to take on Cal Poly on Saturday evening. Saturday's matchup will be EWU's first game against a team with a record under .500...
Gonzaga says student’s shooting death was a ‘tragic’ accident
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University officials say the death of a student over the weekend appears to be a tragic accident. President Thayne McCulloh said Colton Marcantel died on Tuesday afternoon from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered during a social gathering early Saturday morning. Marcantel was a senior business major from Texas who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the...
KREM
Hazy, smoky skies for Spokane region with unhealthy air quality for some
SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke and haze is blanketing eastern Washington and north Idaho on Wednesday, leading to air quality concerns in some areas. The air quality started worsening yesterday but will be far more noticeable on Wednesday and Thursday. The smoke and haze will cover all of Spokane and the Inland Northwest.
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
KREM
Kootenai County Midterm Elections: Where to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, who’s running for office
Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Kootenai County midterm elections. Idaho's midterm election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022. In Idaho, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment, college trustees, state representatives, lieutenant governor and governor. Some of the key Kootenai County races include Kootenai County commissioners, Legislative District 2 state representatives and North Idaho College trustees.
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
inlander.com
The shadow of election denial hangs over Spokane elections
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, local officials are required by law to perform what's known as a "logic and accuracy" test on the ballot counting machines. The test is open to the public, though Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs warns that it can be "very boring."
KREM
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts a wet, cold winter for the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA has released its Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season and it looks like the Pacific Northwest will be getting its third consecutive La Niña. That means colder than normal temperatures and a wetter than average weather pattern as residents move through the next few months.
FOX 28 Spokane
BIG changes on the way!!!!
The stubborn ridge of high pressure that’s been in place all month long, bringing the warm weather, will finally start to break down on Thursday, opening the door for a strong cold front to move in on Friday with gusty winds, widespread rain and the potential for our first snowfall of the season in the Cascade mountains. Temperatures are all set to drop drastically behind Friday’s cold front, dropping by 20-25°, only reaching into the upper 40’s and 50’s by the weekend.
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
idaho.gov
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
boatingindustry.com
Hagadone Marine Group names new GM
Hagadone Marine Group announced that Ryan Holmes has been appointed as the new General Manager. Holmes is an award-winning executive leader who has incredible experience delivering successful improvements for business operations, profitability and team development. Holmes comes to Hagadone Marine from Honda of Seattle, where he was the Operations Manager...
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
KREM
Hazy and warm in Spokane today before big storm arrives for weekend
Spokane is blanketed with smoke and haze on Wednesday with air quality concerns. A big October storm arrives this weekend with rain, wind, and mountain snow.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
