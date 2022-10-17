Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Tezos NFTs now supported on Shopify via Taco Labs integration
The Shopify support is via Taco, an NFT Loyalty automation tool. Taco app has integrated with the Tezos blockchain to enable the feature. Tezos NFTs have come to Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), according to the latest in crypto news for the multinational e-commerce company. What it means is that Shopify stores...
invezz.com
Ripple unveils latest Web3 projects under its $250 million Creator Fund
Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund supports NFT projects building on the XRP Ledger. The latest projects are set to unlock entertainment and media NFT use cases on the XRPL. Ripple launched the Creator Fund in 2021 and has received over 5,000 applications. Ripple wants to bring the next big...
invezz.com
Feed3, The Sandbox, and Apecoin: the cryptocurrencies improving blockchain gaming
FEED3 (FD3) is one of the tokens besides The Sandbox (SAND/USD) and Apecoin (APE/USD) that is significantly contributing to the blockchain gaming space. In the first quarter of 2022, blockchain gaming investments and usage accounted for 52% of all blockchain activities. This was partly because blockchain technology provides players with the opportunity of earning cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while playing. The players can then decide to hold, sell or trade these cryptocurrencies and NFTs on crypto exchanges or NFT marketplaces respectfully. Game designers, on the other hand, earn a cut from each transaction as a form of revenue.
invezz.com
Yield Monitor integrates DeFiChain for insights into its on-chain metrics
Yield Monitor’s DeFiChain integration will allow investors to get insights into on-chain metrics. The integration is the second non-EVM mainnet integration for Yield Monitor. Yield monitor has integrated several other blockchains including Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon. Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, has announced...
invezz.com
Metacask launches first fully integrated inventory management solution for spirits
The fully integrated inventory management solution is called Trakr. Trakr will allow spirits producers and brands to track assets, market and also manage inventory. The solution uses blockchain technology for digital documentation. The marketplace for spirits-backed NFTs Metacask has launched Trakr, the first fully integrated inventory management, asset tracking, and...
invezz.com
pSTAKE partners with Anchorage Digital to allow institutions to hold PSTAKE token
The partnership allows Anchorage Digital to provide institutions with the ability to hold PSTAKE token. pSTAKE is a leading liquid staking solutions for Cosmos and BNB Chain. Asset holder using pSTAKE receive rewards without sacrificing the liquidity of their assets. Liquid staking protocol pSTAKE finance has partnered with Anchorage Digital,...
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
invezz.com
Zignaly opens ‘ZIG Vault’ staking with 750K ZIG in pool rewards
Zignaly's October 2022 ZIG Vault staking program offers up to 750,000 ZIG in pool rewards. Staking opened on 1st October and will end on 30th October 2022, with minimum stake at 2,000 ZIG. Distribution of pool rewards will be from 1st to 31st November 2022. Zignaly (ZIG/USD), a social investment...
invezz.com
Baird recommends buying Lockheed Martin stock after Q3 report
Baird analyst upgraded Lockheed Martin stock to outperform. Peter Arment is particularly bullish on its share repurchase plan. Lockheed reported better-than-expected Q3 profit a day earlier. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a “buy” even though its sales came in shy of Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter, says...
invezz.com
With the THG share price in recovery mode, is it a buy?
THG (LON: THG) share price rallied to the highest level since August after Masayoshi Son’s Softbank sold its stake in the company. The shares rose to a high of 59.76p, which was about 90% from its lowest level this month. This makes it one of the top-performing stocks in London this month although it is about 93% below its all-time high.
invezz.com
Airbnb stock has gained about 16% in October: here’s where to buy the stock
At the time of writing, AirBnb stock (ABNB) was trading at $117.94. It closed yesterday with a +1.44 (1.24%) rise and has gained +0.060 (0.051% in the after-hours. Here’s a brief guide on where to buy AirBnb stock. Airbnb stock (NASDAQ:ABNB), has been on the rise since September 23...
invezz.com
ASML expects limited impact from U.S. chip restrictions on China
ASML Holding NV (AMS: ASML) is in the green this morning after the semiconductor-equipment maker reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter on strong demand. ASML Q3 financial highlights. ASML earned €1.70 billion ($1.68 billion) versus the year-ago €1.71 billion. Net sales climbed just over 10% this quarter to...
invezz.com
Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October
New York City, United States of America, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire. Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web3-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique “World tour” themed NFTs available for a limited time.
invezz.com
Pressure mounts on the BOE after UK inflation hits 10.1%
UK inflation reached double-digit territory in September, climbing at 10.1%. The BOE looks trapped as going big on rates puts pressure on gilts. Food prices were the main driver of higher inflation; a weak GBP contributed too. a. It is hard to describe what has happened in the United Kingdom...
invezz.com
Crypto bank Nuri urges customers to withdraw funds before it shuts down
Nuri will shut down on 18 December 2022, with customers having until then to withdraw their funds. The German neo-bank became insolvent in August, after is failed to secure an acquirer. Nuri CEO Kristina Mayer wrote to customers on Tuesday, assuring them that all their funds remained safe. In cryptocurrency...
invezz.com
ETH price prediction after announcement of the Shanghai upgrade testnet
The Shanghai upgrade testnet has been launched. Staked Ether (sETH) withdrawal and lower gas fees will be a part of the next critical improvements. Ethereum’s trading volume increased by 4% in the last 24 hours. After the success of the implemented Merge event, Ethereum (ETH/USD) core developers are beginning...
invezz.com
Where to buy Netflix stock: company gained 2.4M subscribers and plans to add ads
At the time of writing, Netflix stock (NFLX) was trading at $240.86. It closed yesterday with a 4.24 (1.73%) drop but has gained +29.90 (12.41%) in the after-hours. In the 2022 Q3 results, Netflix’s EPS beat analysts’ predictions. Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) registered a dropped on Tuesday but it...
invezz.com
Fertilizer prices ease but is affordability a thing of the past: A deep dive
After reaching record highs this year, natural gas and fertilizer prices have begun to ease. Mass closures of fertilizer factories in Europe will constrain future supply. The ongoing geopolitical crisis is an opportunity for other countries to produce fertilizers domestically. One could argue that the history of mankind is really...
Comments / 0