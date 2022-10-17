ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department 911 Telecommunicator Senada Ajvazi is in her seventh year with the department and works B shift. In her position, Ajvazi is responsible for dispatching police, fire, and medical along with taking 911 calls and managing multiple radio frequencies. Her education includes an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Kishwaukee College and she’s currently working on completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration this December from Southern New Hampshire University. In terms of training, she’s certified in LEADS, advanced law enforcement and fire dispatch, EMD, CPR and AED.

