Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs score Senior Night win over Ottawa
ROCHELLE — All five seniors on the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team were on the floor for the final point of the team’s Senior Night match against Ottawa on Thursday evening. With a home regional beginning next week, Rochelle closed out the regular season with a decisive...
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Morris edges Rochelle in conference battle
MORRIS — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team went down to the wire against Morris on the road Tuesday evening, winning a lengthy second set before falling just short in the third set of a 20-25, 30-28, 21-25 loss. Rochelle (16-14-3, 7-6 Interstate 8) will host Ottawa for its Senior Night match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Freshman Hubs win season finale over Stillman Valley
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub freshman football team hosted Stillman Valley for its season finale on Monday, winning 14-0 to end the season with a 7-1 overall record. The Hubs recorded seven consecutive victories to close out the season and outscored their opponents 122-6 over their final four games.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Ajvazi in 7th year as 911 telecommunicator
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department 911 Telecommunicator Senada Ajvazi is in her seventh year with the department and works B shift. In her position, Ajvazi is responsible for dispatching police, fire, and medical along with taking 911 calls and managing multiple radio frequencies. Her education includes an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Kishwaukee College and she’s currently working on completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration this December from Southern New Hampshire University. In terms of training, she’s certified in LEADS, advanced law enforcement and fire dispatch, EMD, CPR and AED.
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS Board: Presentation made on current academic numbers
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education heard a presentation by Assistant Principal David Perrin and Dean of Students Brett Zick on academic and climate and culture updates. Perrin said the school’s four-year graduation rate is currently down and is currently...
Rochelle News-Leader
Park district board: Marina decking project underway
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners heard an update from Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger on the decking project at Spring Lake Marina. Staff worked on demolition of the old decking Monday and materials for the new decking will...
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH in process of creating comprehensive facility plan
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is currently in the process of putting together a comprehensive facility plan for future improvements. About nine months ago, RCH leadership decided to put projects on hold to make sure that future facility...
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS library hosts first ‘book tasting’ with new Starbooks Cafe
ROCHELLE — Using clever wordplay and a generous grant from the Rochelle Rotary Club, English teacher turned Library Media Specialist Ann Marie Jinkins hosted the school’s very first book tastings in her Starbooks Cafe. Via the Rotary, Jinkins was able to purchase dozens of titles that students in...
Comments / 0