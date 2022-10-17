Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
247Sports
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors
This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
