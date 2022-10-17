ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors

This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS

