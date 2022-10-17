ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journey announce 38-city Freedom Tour 2023

By Paul Brannigan
 3 days ago

Journey have announced a 38-city North American Tour for spring 2023.

The band's Freedom Tour 2023, promoting their 15th studio album Freedom, released in July, will kick off in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 4, and run through to April 25, in Palm Springs, California. The tour incorporates rescheduled dates in Washington DC, Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed in May due to an un-named member of the band testing positive for Covid-19.

Support on all dates will come from Toto.

Guitarist Neal Schon says, "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey 'Freedom Tour 2022' this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023. We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain continues: "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times'."

TOTO's Steve Lukather adds: "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."

The Freedom Tour 2023 will call at:

Feb 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA
Feb 05: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA
Feb 08: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA
Feb 10: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC
Feb 11: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC
Feb 14: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY
Feb 17: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN
Feb 19: Bossier City Brookshire Grocery Arena, LA
Feb 22: Austin Moody Center, TX
Feb 23: Lafayette Cajundome, LA
Feb 26: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Mar 01: Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Mar 03: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA
Mar 04: Hartford XL Center, CT
Mar 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Mar 09: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC
Mar 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON
Mar 13: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON
Mar 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY
Mar 17: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ
Mar 20: Champaign State Farm Center, IL
Mar 21: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL
Mar 24: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, SD
Mar 25: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE
Mar 28: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA
Mar 31: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 01: Memphis FedExForum, TN
Apr 04: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Apr 07: Springfield Great Southern Bank Arena, MO
Apr 08: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS
Apr 11: Casper Ford Wyoming Center, WY
Apr 13: Boise ExtraMile Arena, ID
Apr 14: Spokane, Spokane Arena, WA
Apr 17: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR
Apr 19: Stockton, Stockton Arena, CA
Apr 22: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena, CA
Apr 23: Fresno SaveMart Center, CA
Apr 25: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Earlier this month Journey surprised fans at the second of their two arena shows in Honolulu by inviting local resident Kirk Hammett onstage to jam with them on a cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman .

The band were in Hawaii to play a brace of shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, and took the opportunity to invite fellow San Franciscan Hammett to play with them on October 6. Metallica's guitarist also sat in on the band's Infinity -era single Wheel In The Sky on the night.

