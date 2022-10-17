ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Three California Restaurants Rank Among 'Best Breakfast Restaurants' In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You've probably heard the cliché, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," and regardless of its factuality, these staple breakfast restaurants scattered around Southern California make it believable.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the best places to get breakfast in all of California are at Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles, Eggslut, and The Original Pantry Café in los Angeles . These locations were also ranked as some of the best places to order breakfast in the entire country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best place to order breakfast in California:

Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles

"Founded by Herb Hudson in 1975, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles has become an iconic Hollywood institution, featuring soul food with a whole 'lotta soul. This little chicken shack became famous not only for its beloved Southern breakfast combo of fried chicken and homemade waffles, (served from a kitschy menu of specials), but for the steady stream of celebrity "shout-outs."'

Eggslut

"Eggslut specializes in the egg sandwich, and these steamy buns don't hold back. With a simplistic menu of comfort foods, the art of the egg is highlighted betwixt an innovative assortment of unpretentious, quality ingredients. Served on a warm brioche bun, these extra fluffy eggs will satisfy even the most discerning of breakfast appetites."

The Original Pantry Café

"There is a special place in America's heart for a busy breakfast diner and the epitome of diner dining is the Original Pantry Café. The Original Pantry Café opened in 1924 and has kept the griddle hot since. For those in need of an early-morning, grease-sopping special served just before heading out for the day, there is nothing more satisfying than a #1 with a short stack."

