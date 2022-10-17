ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7Tgy_0icXLKtz00
Buy Now Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley File Photo

ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday.

Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

APD makes arrest in recent home invasion

ALBANY — Dion Reid, 20, was arrested on home invasion charges Wednesday related to an Oct. 13 incident in which the victim was assaulted by a number of suspects, Albany police said in a news release. John Hawkins told Albany Police Department officers who responded to his address on...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police search for simple battery suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 21-year-old Nikita James McGriff. McGriff is wanted for simply battery (family violence). He stands 5’11’ and weighs 137 pounds. Anyone with information regarding McGriff should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Arrests made in Albany man’s shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, were arrested in connection to the Oct. 14 death of an Albany man. Both...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville

Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

APD arrests couple for murder

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police announce the arrests of two people in connection to last Friday’s murder of a 60 year old man. Detectives say shortly after the deadly midnight shooting of Jessie Gregory, both 43 year old Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago and 60 year old and Alec Lee Wilson were identified as suspects. involving this.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for home invasion suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding suspects in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the suspects in the photo above committed a home invasion and burglary at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue, according to the APD.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, aggravated stalking

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say 26-year-old Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts (domestic violence) and aggravated stalking (domestic violence). Police say Johnson's last known address is in the 2500...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect wanted for home invasion and burglary

On Facebook, Albany police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Dion Jevontae Reid. Reid stands six-feet-one and weighs approximately 201 puonds. Police ask anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts to contact them at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. ORGINAL STORY:. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick. The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022

A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

22-year-old Albany man wanted for possession of firearm and other charges

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges. 22-year-old Dlaryon Lamarcus Poole, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Poole stands at...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
242
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy