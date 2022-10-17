ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State

The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming

Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
New stimulus sends New Yorkers hundreds of dollars

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling

The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
NY Stimulus 2022 update: Are $270 checks still being mailed out?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — About 1.8 million New Yorkers should see a share of $475 million by the end of the month, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance. Most of the checks going to people who qualified for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, or both, on their 2021 state tax returns will arrive in the mail by the end of the month.
Where This Futuristic Drill Will Be Tunneling Under New York

This thing might look like it came straight out of a science-fiction movie, but this amazing robotic machine is real... and it's coming to New York. Meet P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N., a "microtunnel boring machine" that will be put to work by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). It's been lowered a loooong way down (below), to essentially drill where humans can't safely access. Here's why.
New York: Low Income Water Assistance Program accepting applications now

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program helps low-income households pay the cost of water and sewer services. The program can also assist with past-due water and sewer bills, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website. The benefit is...
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads

I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
