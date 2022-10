On Saturday, Tennessee welcomed Alabama to Knoxville in what would be the team’s biggest game in quite some time. Nearly four hours and 101 points later, Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal gave the Volunteers their first victory over Alabama in 15 years. Minutes after the game ended, the field was covered with Volunteer fans and the goal posts were crowd surfing amongst the sea of orange.

