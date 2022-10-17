Read full article on original website
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
Beaufort releases third quarter crime report, department update
BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Police Department recently released its quarterly crime statistics detailing the department's activity from July through September. Other than a slight increase in reported assaults, up to 20 from 16 last quarter, the number of major crimes fell in line with low numbers typically recorded, according to Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr.
Reward raised in case of Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been over a month and a half since a murder shook the Atlantic Beach community. On August 29, officers responded to a call of a possible assault and found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex laying in a driveway with a stab wound. During a press conference on Monday, […]
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
Teenager shot, taken to hospital, condition unknown
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — A 16-year-old teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital after police said he was shot in the leg. Police said it happened Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in the 700 block of N. Market Street. There is no update on the victim's condition. The Washington...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
New Bern Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Regarding Multiple Shootings
On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s, 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue, in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries. Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. At this time, one juvenile subject is being questioned, and potential charges are being evaluated. Detectives are on scene gathering additional evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department.
Jacksonville man sentenced for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday after he pled guilty on drug-related charges. Steven Rolle, aka “Bank Rolle,” was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020, through January 2021. On June 8, Rolle pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. According to […]
Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
New Bern's Cedar Grove Cemetery
Y — ellow fever crept into New Bern in the late 1700s. The city was suddenly in need of more space – not for those living, but for those who died. The epidemic filled up Christ Episcopal Churchyard, and a spot in the surrounding countryside was found for the newly deceased.
John Mosier, 62; incomplete
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Krista Taylor, 19; service October 17
Krista "Olivia" Taylor, 19, of Newport, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Morehead City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday at the funeral home.
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY 19-SP-161 393 PEARSON CIRCLE NEWPORT, NC UNDER AND BY VIRTUE
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY 19-SP-161 393 PEARSON CIRCLE NEWPORT, NC UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by William D. Duncan and Theresa W. Duncan dated October 19, 2001 and recorded on October 22, 2001, in Book 921 at Page 437, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Carteret County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Beaufort, Carteret County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on October 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Carteret, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 393 Pearson Circle, Newport, NC 28570 Tax Parcel ID: 631502874067000 Present Record Owner: William D. Duncan and Teresa W. Duncan Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the! Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3044.00422 59130 O12,19.
Sabra White, 66; incomplete
Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; incomplete
Frank John Hauman, Jr. 94, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park. Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach
Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
