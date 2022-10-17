Read full article on original website
5 Laval Rocket Players to Watch This Season
Fresh off their best season in franchise history marked by an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Final during the Calder Cup playoffs, the Laval Rocket are poised for another eventful American Hockey League (AHL) campaign in 2022-23 thanks to an injection of skill and youth into their lineup during the offseason.
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program.
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
Upper Deck Creating More Unique Experiences for Hockey Fans
Upper Deck hasn’t forgotten the joy of being a kid and opening up a pack of hockey cards in anticipation of getting your favourite player. In fact, they’ve added more ways to enjoy the sport for traditional memorabilia collectors in Canada and the United States as well as fans around the world.
Sabres Benefiting From Seemingly Ageless Anderson
The dubious distinction of being the NHL’s oldest goaltender hasn’t slowed Craig Anderson one bit. Despite turning 41 this past May, he just keeps on going and opened his 20th season with a 36-save performance on Oct. 13 as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1. It’s...
Blues’ Bottom-6 Looks Strong with New Additions
The St. Louis Blues have a couple of new faces in their bottom six this season. Despite being just two games into the season, it’s clear that they have a more robust bottom six this season. The luxury they have is depth, as multiple players within the organization should be playing but aren’t. Their third line could be the second line on a number of teams in the league.
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not?
We are four games into the regular season and the Toronto Maple Leafs have an unexpected and not-so-great record of two wins and two losses. Using Old-School insights and Analytics, in this post we’re going to look at who’s been playing well in those four games and who’s not.
Oilers Have Stiff Competition Within Underrated Pacific Division
The Edmonton Oilers aren’t off to an ideal start, but they will need to get on track soon if they want to compete in a very tough division (from “Another Oilers loss isn’t ideal, but it shows why they have little to be worried about”, The Athletic, Oct. 19, 2022). The consensus has been that the Pacific Division is the worst in the NHL. That may have been true last season when the third-place Los Angeles Kings wouldn’t have been in the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and the top three teams in the Pacific didn’t match up to the other three divisions. But this season could be a different story.
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
Blues Will Face a Cap Crunch Even With Rumored Cap Increase
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the NHL could see a sizable increase to the league’s salary cap by $4 million for the 2023-24 season. When asked about the potential rise he stated: “We believe that there’s a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season. Which means the flat cap would be replaced by a bigger increase.”
Jets’ Loss to Stars Shows Their Transition is Far From Complete
The Winnipeg Jets hit the road to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday night and demonstrated that their transformation is still a work in progress. There are areas that need to be addressed, and this game highlighted a few of them. After a promising start – getting on the...
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Flames vs Oilers: 2 Different Ways to Successfully Build a Team
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers finished first and second in the Pacific Division in 2021-22 and then faced off in the Battle of Alberta in the second round of the playoffs. I’d say that’s a pretty successful season for each of them. This season, they each...
3 Takeaways From Jets’ 4-3 Victory Over the Avalanche – 10/19/22
After the Winnipeg Jets lost to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 17, I mentioned that the new systems Rick Bowness and his staff were trying to implement were far from complete and still a work in progress. In their win over the Colorado Avalanche last night (Oct. 19), it would appear that progress is indeed being made. Here are three takeaways from the Jets’ 4-3 overtime win in Denver.
Oilers News & Rumors: Foegele, Chychrun, Holloway, Retro Jersey
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Warren Foegele has commented on his name being out there in trade rumors. Meanwhile, the Oilers are trying to bounce back from two-straight losses and get off to a better start while helping out their goaltenders. Do the Oilers need to make a trade if they don’t take advantage of this friendly home ice schedule to start the season? Finally, the team’s retro reverse jerseys have been unveiled and there’s a reaction to the organization’s new streaming service, Oilers+.
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
