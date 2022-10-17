Read full article on original website
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith taking time to read to children at local daycare
She says that it's a bright spot in her day when she is able to get out of the office and into the community. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith took time to read several books to the children at Kingdom Daycare. The mayor says it's important to get involved and support even the youngest members of the city by just taking the time to sit down with them and show them you care.
Community Developmental Screening gets new partner in Rhodes State College
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Community Developmental Screening has a new partner and new location to help parents see if their child is on track. The Early Intervention Specialists at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Rhodes State College are teaming up to put on the biannual screenings at the Borra Center for Health Sciences in downtown Lima. The screenings are for children birth to five years old. Parents were able to have their kids checked in nine different categories, including hearing, vision, speech, and motor skills. Which gives them the chance to address any concerns that they have. Besides being a great resource for parents, the developmental screening is a benefit to Rhodes’ students too.
Heir Force Academy students learn about money management with Real Money Real World program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on financial program teaching young minds about managing money made a stop at Heir Force Community School in Lima. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more on what this program brings area students. Growing up isn't always as easy as it looks, and the Real Money Real...
Delphos Jefferson HS receiving top award for inspiring students with program promoting college, career readiness
Press Release from Academic Innovations: DELPHOS, Ohio — Delphos Jefferson High School is among 22 schools across the nation being recognized with a Career Choices Medal for their outstanding life- and career-planning program. Delphos Jefferson High is being awarded with a Career Choices Silver Medal for promoting student success...
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
Family Resource Center awarded $4 million behavioral health clinic grant
Press Release from the Family Resource Center: FINDLAY – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Findlay-based Family Resource Center a $4 million grant as part of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement Grant (CCBHC-IA) program. This grant awards $1 million per year for up to 4 years and will continue the work that Family Resource Center (FRC) began with the previous round of CCBHC funding in 2020.
Lima Police Department inviting businesses and organizations to join them for Community Trunk or Treat
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is expanding their Halloween activities and is inviting others to join in the fun. The Lima Police Department has held drive-through candy handouts for several years and this year they are upping the ante. The department has invited local businesses and organizations to be part of their first annual "Community Trunk or Treat" at the west parking lot at Lima Senior High School. They have more than 50 participants signed up so far and are looking for more.
Allen County continues to seek personnel
LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Allen County Board of DD & Community Partners Host Halloween Party at Bradfield Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was feeling rather scary and festive for a Halloween party Tuesday night at the Bradfield Community Center in Lima!. The Friends, Allies, & Neighbors network known as FANS, the Employment Service's Club, and Voices of Prosperity partnered together to host a Halloween party for the community and individuals with developmental disabilities. Tonight's party featured a dinner, music, singing, dancing, and even a costume party! The goal of organizers is to promote inclusiveness in the Lima community, and tonight's party achieved that goal.
Nelson Packaging welcomes Secretary of State as he highlights Ohio manufacturing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Putting the spotlight on Ohio manufacturing, a state official visits a local business to speak to employers face to face. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose came to Lima to stop by Nelson Packaging. One of the primary goals of his office is to help new and existing businesses, and he spent time getting to know more about Nelson Packaging and their employees in person. Representatives from the company wanted to show LaRose what they have to offer Lima, and how far they have come.
Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.
Issue 1 Campaign Bus Tour makes stop at Allen County Republican Party Victory Center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a matter of public safety. That was the driving force of the "Yes on Issue One Campaign" making a stop in Lima today. The bus pulled into the Allen County Republican Party Victory Center bringing some heavy hitters asking voters to vote yes on Issue One. Speaking today was Ohio's attorney general, 2 Ohio Supreme Court justices, and a handful of other officials in favor of Issue One.
LaRose lauds manufacturing at Nelson Packaging
LIMA — Manufacturing has long been a staple of Ohio’s economy, and on Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose traveled to Lima to celebrate one area manufacturer’s accomplishments. LaRose paid a visit to Lima’s Nelson Packaging Wednesday as part of his office’s efforts to highlight manufacturing...
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
Lima Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is hosting a Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Lima Senior High School in the west parking off Spartan Way located at 1 Spartan Way. LPD is looking for additional businesses or organizations to sign up to pass out candy. Community members attending can park in the main west-side parking lot off Spartan Way.
Ryan rallies voters during Allen Co. Democratic Fall Dinner
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan took to the stage to rally Allen County voters Tuesday night at the Democratic Fall Dinner. As he goes from place to place, he hears from voters about impact of the record high inflation that has hit the United States. He says the path to recovery starts with getting more money in American’s pockets, which includes tax breaks and getting skilled workers in higher paying jobs.
Ohio Power Siting Board denies certification of Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A solar project that has been in the works over the past two years has now been denied certification by the Ohio Power Siting Board. The decision came down today during the Ohio Power Siting Board meeting, where they voted in favor of denying a certificate of environmental capability for Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project. Residents in Allen and Auglaize County over the past two years have voiced their concern over the project, and a Shawnee Township trustee says that the people's voice was heard by the board.
Treasurer Sprague, Hancock County Announce STABLE Account Partnership
Press Release from the Office of the Ohio Treasurer: FINDLAY – In a county commissioner meeting today and in connection with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and the Hancock County Commissioners announced a partnership that will make it easier for county employees and their families to take advantage of STABLE accounts. The measure allows eligible employees to opt-in to have a portion of their paycheck deposited directly into a STABLE account for themselves or a qualifying family member.
