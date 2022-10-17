Read full article on original website
Upcoming annual Superhero 5K to benefit children in the local court system
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Calling all superheroes to support local children who are going through the local court system. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program through Crime Victim Services is holding their major fundraiser the "Superhero 5K" to raise money to assist in the training of court-appointed advocates. They work to make sure the juvenile has a safe, stable, and permanent home along with meeting other needs. Serving Putnam and Allen County, "CASA" is only serving half of the children that need assistance and are looking for more volunteers.
Lima Police Department inviting businesses and organizations to join them for Community Trunk or Treat
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is expanding their Halloween activities and is inviting others to join in the fun. The Lima Police Department has held drive-through candy handouts for several years and this year they are upping the ante. The department has invited local businesses and organizations to be part of their first annual "Community Trunk or Treat" at the west parking lot at Lima Senior High School. They have more than 50 participants signed up so far and are looking for more.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith taking time to read to children at local daycare
She says that it's a bright spot in her day when she is able to get out of the office and into the community. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith took time to read several books to the children at Kingdom Daycare. The mayor says it's important to get involved and support even the youngest members of the city by just taking the time to sit down with them and show them you care.
Allen County Board of DD & Community Partners Host Halloween Party at Bradfield Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was feeling rather scary and festive for a Halloween party Tuesday night at the Bradfield Community Center in Lima!. The Friends, Allies, & Neighbors network known as FANS, the Employment Service's Club, and Voices of Prosperity partnered together to host a Halloween party for the community and individuals with developmental disabilities. Tonight's party featured a dinner, music, singing, dancing, and even a costume party! The goal of organizers is to promote inclusiveness in the Lima community, and tonight's party achieved that goal.
Family Resource Center awarded $4 million behavioral health clinic grant
Press Release from the Family Resource Center: FINDLAY – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Findlay-based Family Resource Center a $4 million grant as part of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement Grant (CCBHC-IA) program. This grant awards $1 million per year for up to 4 years and will continue the work that Family Resource Center (FRC) began with the previous round of CCBHC funding in 2020.
Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
Lima students experience music featuring the tabla thanks to musician Sandeep Das
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima students were able to experience a different form of music thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra brought guest artist Sandeep Das to Lima Senior High School and Liberty Arts Magnet School in order to showcase the tabla (tahb-la), a musical instrument that is a pair of twin hand drums from the Indian subcontinent. Orchestra members hope that these students form an appreciation of music from other countries.
Community Developmental Screening gets new partner in Rhodes State College
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Community Developmental Screening has a new partner and new location to help parents see if their child is on track. The Early Intervention Specialists at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Rhodes State College are teaming up to put on the biannual screenings at the Borra Center for Health Sciences in downtown Lima. The screenings are for children birth to five years old. Parents were able to have their kids checked in nine different categories, including hearing, vision, speech, and motor skills. Which gives them the chance to address any concerns that they have. Besides being a great resource for parents, the developmental screening is a benefit to Rhodes’ students too.
Lima Host Lions Club announces winners of Peace Poster Artists Contest
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students from three schools competed in an art contest, using their creativity to show Lima what compassion means to them. The Lima Host Lions Club announced the winners of their Peace Poster Artists Contest. Fifteen students from Elida, Spencerville, and Lima North Middle schools entered their artwork, and three were recognized in a reception at ArtSpace Lima. All entries are currently on display in their gallery. The theme this year was “peace and compassion.”
Young Honorary Lima Police Officer remembered with Balloon Release
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young honorary Lima police officer who passed away 5 years ago, was remembered and honored Wednesday. Friends and family celebrate Maleek Nelson with a balloon release. As Wednesday would have been his 13th birthday. Nelson dressed up as a police officer on Halloween years ago, catching the attention of lima police. So, former Chief Kevin Martin took a picture with him and he was designated as an honorary officer. Nelson passed away in 2018 of a rare heart defect, and even today his life continues to be honored and remembered. We asked his family friend what it means to still see a gathering for him every year.
Allen County Township Association discusses smaller solar farms
Local government officials are looking into the matter of small solar projects in their communities. The Allen County Township Association discussed the topic of smaller solar farms in their communities at their bi-monthly meeting. Officials say that they are not necessarily for or against all projects but think that residents of their townships should have a say in solar or wind farms in their communities. Smaller projects are not subject to the same legal regulations that the Birch Solar Farm and others have to abide by.
Issue 1 Campaign Bus Tour makes stop at Allen County Republican Party Victory Center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a matter of public safety. That was the driving force of the "Yes on Issue One Campaign" making a stop in Lima today. The bus pulled into the Allen County Republican Party Victory Center bringing some heavy hitters asking voters to vote yes on Issue One. Speaking today was Ohio's attorney general, 2 Ohio Supreme Court justices, and a handful of other officials in favor of Issue One.
Janicqua Bailey sentenced for her part in January fight outside J's Pub
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman gets 5 to 7 ½ years in prison for a January fight outside a bar that left one man seriously injured. 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was sentenced on the charge of felonious assault, for an incident outside of J's Pub where she and three others beat and kicked Brandin Fisher-Jones and left him with serious injuries to his face and body. Bailey was set to be sentenced in September, but she slipped off her ankle monitor and went on the run before the hearing happened.
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
Local councilman hopes to improve relationships between landlords and tenants
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One Lima City Councilman says he wants to build a bridge between landlords and their tenants within the city. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting to talk with any Lima landlord on how to better relations and services with their tenants. He says that the 6th Ward has the most concentration of rental properties in the city and he has been receiving calls from individuals about the increase in rents and lack of repairs to properties. His goal is to spark a change.
Ohio Power Siting Board denies certification of Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A solar project that has been in the works over the past two years has now been denied certification by the Ohio Power Siting Board. The decision came down today during the Ohio Power Siting Board meeting, where they voted in favor of denying a certificate of environmental capability for Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project. Residents in Allen and Auglaize County over the past two years have voiced their concern over the project, and a Shawnee Township trustee says that the people's voice was heard by the board.
Closing arguments presented in Rose trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Closing arguments were presented in the jury trial of a Lima man connected to a 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose is facing charges of felonious assault, abduction, and having weapons under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. Closing arguments were presented by both the state and the defense, and both focused on the validity of witness testimony.
Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Holds Regular Meeting on Tuesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a busy Tuesday evening for the president, Board of Trustees, and cabinet members at Rhodes State College. The Rhodes State Board held their regular meeting earlier Tuesday evening. One item on the agenda was the presentation of checks for the Rhodes State College Foundation that approximately totaled $1.127 million. The first check for $900,000.00, will be used for the "Educate, Collaborate, Innovate" major gifts campaign. The second check, totaling $227,000.00, will be divided up. $207,000.00 will go toward nearly 200 student scholarships with the remainder going toward innovation grants. With these dollars coming into the university, board members are optimistic for the future.
Treasurer Sprague, Hancock County Announce STABLE Account Partnership
Press Release from the Office of the Ohio Treasurer: FINDLAY – In a county commissioner meeting today and in connection with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and the Hancock County Commissioners announced a partnership that will make it easier for county employees and their families to take advantage of STABLE accounts. The measure allows eligible employees to opt-in to have a portion of their paycheck deposited directly into a STABLE account for themselves or a qualifying family member.
