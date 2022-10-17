Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Community Developmental Screening has a new partner and new location to help parents see if their child is on track. The Early Intervention Specialists at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Rhodes State College are teaming up to put on the biannual screenings at the Borra Center for Health Sciences in downtown Lima. The screenings are for children birth to five years old. Parents were able to have their kids checked in nine different categories, including hearing, vision, speech, and motor skills. Which gives them the chance to address any concerns that they have. Besides being a great resource for parents, the developmental screening is a benefit to Rhodes’ students too.

