NOLA.com
theadvocate.com
Shooting during child custody visitation in Hammond leaves one man dead, deputies say
A scheduled child custody visit ended with a homicide Tuesday when the father shot at an acquaintance of his children's mother, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Ajante Jackson, 25, of Hammond, was visiting his two children Tuesday with their mother and her acquaintance, 21-year-old Howard Watkins Jr., of...
fox8live.com
louisianaradionetwork.com
NOLA.com
Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate
Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
Three robberies, one day in Mid-City, suspect arrested in West Lake Forest
The NOPD arrested 36-year-old Bryan Gray for the crimes that occurred between the 3200-3300 blocks of Conti Street.
WWL-TV
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Autopsies confirm Mandeville mother and daughter died in homicide-suicide
MANDEVILLE, La. — Autopsy reports released by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner revealed Brittany Buras, 23, died of a gunshot wound with homicide listed as the manner of death. Her mother, 43-year-old Tara Book died by suicide with a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said. The St. Tammany Parish...
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday night (Oct. 17). First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the McDonald’s at 2856 South Claiborne Ave., went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
theadvocate.com
One dead, one injured after Amtrak train crashes into SUV, deputies say
A crash between an Amtrak train and an SUV Thursday afternoon killed one person and critically injured another, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 51 at Ponders Quarters, south of Amite. Airmed arrived on the scene to treat the injuries of both SUV occupants. The driver of the SUV succumbed to their injuries around 2:45 p.m.; the passenger is critically wounded.
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
brproud.com
‘Multiple occupants’ taken to the hospital after early morning crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. LSP received a call around 6:15 a.m., about a crash on Walker South Rd. and Vincent Pl Ave. Upon arrival, deputies determined that multiple vehicle occupants needed to be “transported to...
