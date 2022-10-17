ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate

Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
One dead, one injured after Amtrak train crashes into SUV, deputies say

A crash between an Amtrak train and an SUV Thursday afternoon killed one person and critically injured another, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 51 at Ponders Quarters, south of Amite. Airmed arrived on the scene to treat the injuries of both SUV occupants. The driver of the SUV succumbed to their injuries around 2:45 p.m.; the passenger is critically wounded.
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
