ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Three California Restaurants Rank Among 'Best Breakfast Restaurants' In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyBLD_0icXJKpZ00
Photo: Getty Images

You've probably heard the cliché, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," and regardless of its factuality, these staple breakfast restaurants scattered around Southern California make it believable.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the best places to get breakfast in all of California are at Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles, Eggslut, and The Original Pantry Café in los Angeles . These locations were also ranked as some of the best places to order breakfast in the entire country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best place to order breakfast in California:

Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles

"Founded by Herb Hudson in 1975, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles has become an iconic Hollywood institution, featuring soul food with a whole 'lotta soul. This little chicken shack became famous not only for its beloved Southern breakfast combo of fried chicken and homemade waffles, (served from a kitschy menu of specials), but for the steady stream of celebrity "shout-outs."'

Eggslut

"Eggslut specializes in the egg sandwich, and these steamy buns don't hold back. With a simplistic menu of comfort foods, the art of the egg is highlighted betwixt an innovative assortment of unpretentious, quality ingredients. Served on a warm brioche bun, these extra fluffy eggs will satisfy even the most discerning of breakfast appetites."

The Original Pantry Café

"There is a special place in America's heart for a busy breakfast diner and the epitome of diner dining is the Original Pantry Café. The Original Pantry Café opened in 1924 and has kept the griddle hot since. For those in need of an early-morning, grease-sopping special served just before heading out for the day, there is nothing more satisfying than a #1 with a short stack."

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
HAWAII STATE
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure

A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

181K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy