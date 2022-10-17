Bernardo Silva And Phil Foden Get The Same Ballon D'or Rankings

The Ballon D'or rankings have started to be revealed with several Manchester City players in the nominations.

The ceremony in France have begun as it is the time of the year where the best players in the world are revealed in the Ballon D'or rankings.

The best player in the world in the calendar year wins the trophy and it is perceived as one of the most prestigious personal awards that a player can win.

Lionel Messi is the record holder of the accolade winning it seven times, but this year Messi wasn't even a nominee after his first full season at PSG.

Joao Cancelo came joint 25th with a host of other players from across Europe but Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden's rankings have now also been revealed.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden come joint 22nd

Manchester City attackers Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden finished in the same place in the rankings coming joint 22nd with the pair winning the Premier League title with the club earlier on this year.

Foden last season played 45 games for City in all competitions scoring 14 goals and getting 11 assists, this campaign he has started in similar fashion with 10 goal contributions in 14 games.

Bernardo Silva had a similarly efficient output last season playing 50 games scoring 13 and getting seven assists whilst this campaign so far Silva has scored twice with four assists.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold also finished 22nd alongside them winning the FA and League Cup last season whilst finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League.