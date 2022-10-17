Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Fundraiser reaches $58K in single night for WSP Trooper shot
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A fundraiser to support a local state trooper shot while on duty raised thousands of dollars in a single night. Jenny Mayberry, the co-owner of Hot Mama's Espresso in Walla Walla, helped organize a spaghetti feed and silent auction fundraiser on Oct. 12 for Washington State Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. and his family.
KEPR
Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
KEPR
City of Pasco will continue to manage Tri-Cities Animal Shelter
Pasco, WASH. — At the Pasco City Council workshop on October 11, Pasco city staff recommended the city continue to manage Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter. In November of 2021, the Benton Franklin Humane Society took operational control of the animal shelter after law enforcement action was taken on the previous contractors.
KEPR
Public officials urge council members to keep ban on cannabis retail
Pasco City Council members are still considering a proposal to allow cannabis sales within city limits. As you would expect, they're hearing mixed opinions on what other city leaders want them to do. Almost a dozen individuals stepped up to the podium to share their opinions about the moratorium lift...
Comments / 0