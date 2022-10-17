House report alleges Trump aides blocked public health officials from providing accurate Covid-19 information during pandemic

Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
2d ago
Is this why Fauci and those who funded his research and development of a Biological Weapon haven’t been sent to face the World Court for violating the Nuremberg and Paris Peace Accords? The media will figure this out after Fauci is gone although it has been talked about for years now, even protected publicly.
Reply(6)
2
Related
Emails show Trump lawyers mocked his wealth — then tried to block the emails from Congress
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys joked about his wealth in private emails leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emails between Trump lawyers Bruce Marks and Kenneth Chesebro in December 2020 were among the evidence that attorney John Eastman, who helped craft Trump's Jan. 6 strategy, concealed from the Jan. 6 select committee, claiming they were covered by attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege.
KTEN.com
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand jury on Thursday,...
AOL Corp
Trump administration blocked CDC transit mask mandate, report shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's administration at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 blocked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from adopting a federal mandate requiring face masks on airline flights and other forms of transit, a congressional report released on Monday said.
Defendant in Clinton RICO Case Says Sanctions Are ‘Especially Appropriate’ Because Trump Is a ‘Former President and Prominent Public Figure’
Attorneys for a man sued by Donald Trump as part of a sprawling yet scuttled racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and several others has reasserted a request for sanctions in the matter. In a late Wednesday filing, attorneys for Charles Halliday Dolan Jr., a defendant in the since-dismissed case against...
“This paragraph alone is why DOJ will win”: Experts predict Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s order doomed
Legal experts predicted that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's order assigning a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence would be struck down after an appeal from the Justice Department. The DOJ in a 67-page filing asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in...
"I find it bizarre": Experts think it's fishy how Trump Judge Aileen Cannon landed Mar-a-Lago case
Legal experts raised questions about how Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon wound up overseeing his dispute over government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago after an investigation by The Daily Beast. Cannon, who was confirmed days after former President Donald Trump's election loss, has frequently raised questions from legal experts after...
Trump insisted on having a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, but that call is increasingly backfiring
The special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago docs again criticized Trump's arguments Tuesday. Judge Raymond Dearie accused Trump's lawyers of making contradictory claims. Trump pushed for Dearie to be appointed, but it's a decision that visibly backfired. Former President Donald Trump pushed hard to have a so-called "special master" appointed in his...
Trump attorney lawyers up — and says she’s willing to cooperate with DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case: report
At least one member of former President Donald Trump's legal team has hired her own attorney — and allies are urging another to follow suit, according to The Washington Post. Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Evan Corcoran affirmed to the Justice Department that Trump had handed over all classified...
Elaine Chao tells Jan. 6 committee why she resigned from the Trump administration
At Thursday's hearing, the House Jan. 6 committee played taped testimony from several Trump administration officials including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao explaining why they resigned after the attack on the Capitol. Watch that portion of the hearing.
Trump employee seen moving boxes on Mar-a-Lago security footage identified as former White House employee, source says
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
FBI field agents complain about going after Jan. 6 rioters using Trumpy talking points: report
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace started her show Monday with an exclusive bit of information that FBI field offices are staffed with agents miffed over the prosecutions of the Jan. 6 attackers, feeling that what they did was nothing more than misdemeanors. It was reported last week by NBC News that one former FBI official sent a letter to Paul Abbate, who is now the No. 2 official at the bureau.
Ex-Capitol police chief who was forced to quit after January 6 and made fall-guy by Pelosi for failing to call National Guard gets a million-dollar book deal - where he promises to reveal the 'cover up'
The former U.S. Capitol Police chief who was forced to resign in the aftermath of the January 6 riot has inked a million-dollar book deal where he promises to reveal harrowing new details of the day and a 'cover-up' that followed. Steven A. Sund's 'Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
msn.com
Trump allegedly pressured health workers not to publish accurate data on COVID-19
Workers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were pressured by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his administration not to provide accurate coronavirus information to citizens early in the pandemic. This has been endorsed by the US House of Representatives subcommittee charged with investigating the coronavirus...
Trump taps firm to handle his Jan. 6 committee subpoena
The firm, the Dhillon Law Group, has handled litigation for other Jan. 6 select committee witnesses.
Former FBI official says the FBI is facing a 'crisis of credibility' over questions of how much its senior officials knew leading up to the Capitol riot
Frank Figliuzzi called for transparency from the FBI and for the agency to say if there was "political suppression" of its intelligence on January 6.
Trump can't declassify documents with his mind — but the whole system is badly broken
Donald Trump has an indisputably delusional view of what it takes to declassify national security secrets, recently claiming that he, as president, could have declassified documents just "by thinking about it." As much as Trump's latest self-serving crazy makes for good late-night comedy fodder, it also reminds us how much absurdity the U.S. government has created in national security litigation. As attorneys for whistleblowers and media sources, our cases have been the breeding ground for abuse of the broken classification system.
Armed Services Committee Republican says ‘vast majority’ of GOP supports US assistance to Ukraine
Republican Rep. Michael Waltz (Fla.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the majority of the Republican caucus supports U.S. assistance to Ukraine amid concerns that a GOP-controlled House following the November elections may push back on billions of dollars of military and economic aid provided to Kyiv.
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
DOJ Skewers Trump for Trying to Declare Executive Privilege over ‘Personal’ Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago: He ‘Cannot Logically’ Do That
Former President Donald Trump tried to claim executive privilege over some “personal” records that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, but he “cannot logically” do that, the Department of Justice said on Thursday. “Only official records are subject to assertions of Executive Privilege,” prosecutors wrote in a...
Comments / 10