TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Tony Danza Joins And Just Like That, Welcome to Chippendales Trailer, & More
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, October 18, 2022. And Just Like That... is following through on one of its season finale's most pivotal lines. Deadline reported Tuesday that Tony Danza had joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival's second season.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Rises, The Winchesters Loses Considerable Steam in Week 2
The Rookie: Feds eyed an uptick in the ratings on Tuesday night. The freshman drama secured 1.95 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, bouncing back after dipping from its premiere. Granted, the episode was the second half of a crossover with parent series The Rookie. The true test will...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: 9-1-1 & The Good Doctor Recover From Season Lows
Monday night brought some gains to the broadcast networks, with a handful of shows recovering from lows. 9-1-1 on FOX inched up a tenth to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, tying for first place in the demo on the night. The Cleaning Lady was steady as a rock,...
TV Fanatic
Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 5
Did Max believe a nurse who was the subject of a malpractice probe?. On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5, Max examined the evidence and made a decision. Meanwhile, Reynolds went the extra mile to help a group of patients poisoned in their own building. Elsewhere, Bloom made a startling...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season Finale Photos: Rhaenyra Prepares for War
The end is here, House of the Dragon Fanatics. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 wraps Sunday with an episode that teases Rhaenyra's reaction to that big betrayal. Scroll down for the full photo gallery. 12. Battle Board - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas’s Anthony Zuiker & Marg Helgenberger Tease Catherine-centric Episode with Lindsey’s Return
Catherine Willows ( Marg Helgenberger) is a beloved legacy character from the original CSI franchise, and she recently returned to CSI: Vegas. Helgenberger has teased she needed an excellent storyline to return to CSI: Vegas. TV Fanatic chatted with both Marg Helgenberger and CSI franchise creator and producer Anthony Zuiker,...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 8 Review: The Bird Cage
Manhunt missions are The Mole's bread and butter. These games put everyone to the test with their teamwork and observation skills. The Sydney search for Avori didn't disappoint on The Mole Season 6 Episode 8. Plenty of debates and sabotaging hooked us in, and the tension felt like an intense...
TV Fanatic
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Review: Stellar Mystery Brings Darkness to Bayview
Telling another mystery after the original is dead and buried is tough. Many mystery series struggle to follow up that first big hook, but One of Us Is Lying Season 2 manages to elevate the mystery and the stakes to leave viewers with a sense of dread. TV Fanatic got...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos
Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 7 Review: Our Senses, Restored
The storm brought ghosts from the past to Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 7, and although Nova faced hers, Darla doesn't yet know what is headed her way. It was no surprise that Ralph Angel made sure the farmhosue was secured. It doesn't matter to him that the Landrys are the official owners. It will always be his family's farm, and he'll do everything he can to protect it.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Sneak Peek: The Raptor Aces Fatherhood
We all knew the Raptor would be a great dad. He gets twice the shot at proving it now that he and Padma have the twins, who are officially home as their new lives begin. On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, we get a glimpse of what parenthood is like for AJ and Padma, and you can say it's bittersweet.
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Zola's Panic Attack, Lucas' Secret & Towen Stealing Momentum
The new season continues to be a hit. So far, based on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2, there's no sign of the new season slowing down, with interesting cases, the interns shining in their element, and strong person arcs for Mer. Join Meaghan Frey, Joshua Johnson, and Jasmine Blu...
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 5 Review: A River In Egypt
The installment's title played with the age-old adage of "Denial being a river in Egypt," and it couldn't be more fitting for the characters. The medical cases had all the doctors reevaluating aspects of their personal lives on The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, while any concern or speculation about Padma proved correct.
TV Fanatic
Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery
The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2. Adapted from “Dead...
TV Fanatic
Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 7
How did the ladies react to their new destination?. On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 7, Jesse Palmer ended the competition and sent the ladies to a new location. In their place, five new women arrived in Paradise to get closer to the men. A wave of dates sent...
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Hail, Mary!
"Hail, Mary" is an appropriate title for Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 because the series needs one to return to the brilliance of Chucky Season 1. The teenagers are still trying to get acclimated to their new dwellings, and just when it seemed like they were getting somewhere, a second doll appeared to unleash holy hell.
TV Fanatic
The Crown: The Monarchy Is in Chaos in Bittersweet Season 5 Trailer
The Crown Season 5 serves as the beginning of the end of the Netflix drama that chronicles the highs and lows of the British monarchy. Debuting Wednesday, November 9, the penultimate season trailer picks up with Elizabeth (played by Imelda Staunton) in the ruins of Windsor Castle, which may or may not be a hint of what's to come.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Trusted Sources
We've danced around Mariner's inevitable departure/ejection from Starfleet for a long time. Honestly, it's kind of amazing she lasted until Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9, with Ransom breathing down her neck since the end of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 1. However, being exiled to...
TV Fanatic
The Suspect: Sundance Now Unveils Trailer for Aidan Turner Drama
Aidan Turner returns to US TV screens next month, and we could not be more excited. AMC Networks’ Sundance Now today released the trailer for its original five-part thriller, The Suspect, starring the Poldark, Leonardo, and The Hobbit veteran. The Suspect is based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed...
