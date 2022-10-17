Read full article on original website
Hubble's 1995 image of a star nursery was amazing. Take a look at NASA's new version
Nearly 30 years ago, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the first image of the Pillars of Creation — the iconic star nursery featuring thick pillars of gas and dust. Now, the new James Webb Space Telescope has captured NASA's most detailed image of the landscape that is helping scientists better understand how stars form.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Rusty the red panda, who briefly ran free in D.C. in 2013, has unexpectedly died
Some who were in Washington, D.C., in 2013 are mourning the loss of Rusty the red panda, who captivated the city when he escaped from the Smithsonian's National Zoo almost a decade ago. He was 10 years old. He died on Oct. 14. Pueblo Zoo, where he was living, currently...
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Just A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Climate Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
The GI Bill left behind Black World War II vets. Now there's a move to fix that
William Dabney never liked to talk much about his time fighting in World War II. "He didn't keep his uniform or any of those things. In other words, he was through with the service," says Beulah Dabney, who married him in 1951. It wasn't just the horrors of war —...
Genetic sequencing gives us the first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan
One of the things that makes us special as a species is our ability to form communities, but we humans have not always been alone in that regard. A new study sheds light on how Neanderthals built clans of their own. Neanderthals are distant cousins of humans that lived between...
They inhaled asbestos for decades on the job. Now, workers break their silence
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Henry Saenz remembers when he first learned what even the tiniest bit of asbestos could do to his body. He was working at a chemical plant where employees used the mineral to make chlorine, and his coworkers warned him about what could happen each time he took a breath: Tiny fibers, invisible to the eye, could enter his nose and mouth and settle into his lungs, his abdomen, the lining of his heart.
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat
Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
'In the Mouth of the Wolf' examines the murder of a Mexican investigative reporter
In 2011, corrupt Mexican police and cartel members murdered Javier Sicilia's son and six others. In the aftermath, Sicilia — a journalist for Proceso magazine — published an open letter headlined "Estamos Hasta la Madre" (We've had it up to here), launched a peace initiative and demanded government reform.
Emmanuel, a TikTok-famous emu, has avian flu after a deadly outbreak on a Florida farm
Emmanuel, a widely beloved emu who went viral on TikTok, is in dire condition battling the avian flu. Taylor Blake's family farm in South Florida, Knuckle Bump Farms, has lost more than 50 birds in just three days, Blake wrote on Twitter Saturday. Only two birds survived. "I am still...
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
