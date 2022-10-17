ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
They inhaled asbestos for decades on the job. Now, workers break their silence

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Henry Saenz remembers when he first learned what even the tiniest bit of asbestos could do to his body. He was working at a chemical plant where employees used the mineral to make chlorine, and his coworkers warned him about what could happen each time he took a breath: Tiny fibers, invisible to the eye, could enter his nose and mouth and settle into his lungs, his abdomen, the lining of his heart.
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat

Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux

From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
