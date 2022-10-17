ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
ocala-news.com

Ocala suspension of service disconnections to expire on October 31

The City of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy will expire on Monday, October 31. According to the city, the disconnection policy for past due balances will resume on Tuesday, November 1. Residential customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill, for any reason, must contact a service representative to make necessary payment arrangements and/or enroll in the city’s prepaid billing program.
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
ocala-news.com

Ocala City Council members appoint new City Attorney

During the Ocala City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, council members executed and approved a formal contract appointing William Sexton as the city’s new in-house legal counsel. Council members had previously voted to appoint Sexton as the new City Attorney during a special meeting that was held...
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County

More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
WCJB

NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
ocala-news.com

Kenneth David Ryder

Kenneth David Ryder, 72, of Ocklawaha passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 13th. He is survived by his loving wife Terri, his son Matt {Kelli} Ryder, son Wade Ryder, daughter Staci King, grandsons Cody (Sarah) King, Chase (Briana) King, granddaughter Kennedy Ryder, brother Richard {Barbara} Ryder, and sister Cecelia Meyer. Kenneth was a doting great grandfather to Rowan, Cade, Colton, and Cash. Kenneth is preceded in death by father Robert Ryder, brother Stephen Ryder, and mother Ann Prosser Ryder.
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala receives $500,000 grant from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the City of Ocala to receive a Brownfield Environmental Assessment grant in the amount of $500,000. Ocala City Council members formally accepted the grant award during their regular meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 18. A total of 285 communities were...
