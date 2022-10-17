The final details of emergency slope stabilization work in San Clemente are emerging, and it looks like the construction timeline has added some length. The portion of track that sits on the weakened slope has been closed to passenger rail service for weeks. Officials hoped trains would be able to run through in November, but now the contractor which won the bid has placed the project finish line in mid-January 2023. Rail service will be able to use the track in mid-December.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO