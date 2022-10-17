ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: 9-1-1 & The Good Doctor Recover From Season Lows

Monday night brought some gains to the broadcast networks, with a handful of shows recovering from lows. 9-1-1 on FOX inched up a tenth to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, tying for first place in the demo on the night. The Cleaning Lady was steady as a rock,...
HAWAII STATE
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 5

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5, the effects of the supply chain shortages continued to impact the E.D. when Vanessa's drug dealer reappeared. Meanwhile, one of the victims of the recent train crash needed a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Elsewhere, Charles and Nellie helped a patient with amnesia.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
TV Fanatic

P-Valley Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

P-Valley is sticking around at Starz. The premium cabler has ordered a 10-episode third season of the critically acclaimed drama series, which is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. According to Starz, P-Valley Season 2 currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms...
TV Fanatic

Sarah Michelle Gellar Praises Selma Blair After DWTS Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a message of support for her Cruel Intentions co-star and BFF Selma Blair after the actress' health found her stepping down from competing on Dancing with the Stars. "Long before [Dancing With the Stars], I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Hail, Mary!

"Hail, Mary" is an appropriate title for Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 because the series needs one to return to the brilliance of Chucky Season 1. The teenagers are still trying to get acclimated to their new dwellings, and just when it seemed like they were getting somewhere, a second doll appeared to unleash holy hell.
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos

Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 4 Trailer Introduces Brother Blood, Lex Luthor, and More!

The official trailer for Titans Season 4 is here, and it looks like a major step up from Titans Season 3. The team goes toe-to-toe with plenty of villains, including Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), and plenty more. Lex is a considerable presence in the trailer as...
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Spot the Fake

The truth shall set you free. Though, in the case of The Mole Season 6 Episode 7, it'll also get you some cold hard cash. Lying on The Mole is a common habit of the game. Between the players and the saboteur, everyone is hiding the truth about something. If...
TV Fanatic

FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return Date

Missy Peregrym will return to FBI on November 15, CBS has revealed. The star took a leave of absence from the procedural drama at the end of FBI Season 4. The series explained her character's short-term exit by exposing Maggie to sarin gas. Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Sneak Peek: The Raptor Aces Fatherhood

We all knew the Raptor would be a great dad. He gets twice the shot at proving it now that he and Padma have the twins, who are officially home as their new lives begin. On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, we get a glimpse of what parenthood is like for AJ and Padma, and you can say it's bittersweet.
TV Fanatic

Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery

The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2. Adapted from “Dead...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 6 Episode 5 Review: A River In Egypt

The installment's title played with the age-old adage of "Denial being a river in Egypt," and it couldn't be more fitting for the characters. The medical cases had all the doctors reevaluating aspects of their personal lives on The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, while any concern or speculation about Padma proved correct.
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Teach Your Children Well

John’s relationship with his mom may put him in jeopardy, but it’s nothing the team can’t handle. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2, the young hunters follow a lead about Samuel to Topeka, where they try to solve the case of a monster taking people at a commune.
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5 Review: Grabby Hands

New Amsterdam attempted a ripped-from-the-headlines storyline inspired by RaDonda Vaught. The primary story of New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 5 consisted of a chaotic and tense hospital environment after a nurse's arrest for negligent homicide. We also got some personal arcs teased throughout the hour. It's a pity that the...

