myhorrynews.com
Henry B. Richardson Jr. was a U.S. Marine for 22 years
Funeral services for Henry B. Richardson Jr., 83, will be held Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Blair and Dr. Randall Jones officiating. Committal services, with full military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Richardson passed away Oct. 19 at his home. Born...
myhorrynews.com
Loris Civitan Club names new president
Cobi Williams is stepping into the role of president for the Loris Civitan Club this month. The Loris native is the youngest serving president of the club, which started in 1938. “I’m excited for it,” said Williams, who joined the club in 2017. “I’m honored that my club elected me...
myhorrynews.com
William Alexander Johnson loved drawing and playing his guitar
Funeral services for William Alexander Johnson, 16, will be held Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and the Rev. David Best Jr. officiating. Mr. William, of Aynor, passed away Oct. 17 at his residence. He was the son of Brian Johnson and the late Joycelyn Best...
myhorrynews.com
Conway council shuts down rezoning request after neighbors speak out
Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change. Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.
myhorrynews.com
Man charged with murder in Myrtle Beach after death investigation
Myrtle Beach police filed murder charges Tuesday against a 40-year-old Blythewood man after a body was found on Monday. Christopher Lee Perry, Sr. was booked into the Myrtle Beach Detention Center Tuesday morning. The death investigation began after officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a deceased person in a grassy...
myhorrynews.com
Three Horry County football players named to Touchstone Energy Bowl
Three of the 88 players chosen for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will have local ties. The Conway duo of offensive lineman Nathan Thompson and safety Cameron Alston and Myrtle Beach receiver Jake Doty were each selected for the 75th annual game, to be played Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by car in Green Sea area
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in the Green Sea area of Horry County Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Nissan sedan was going west on S.C. Highway 410 near Fair Bluff Highway around 5:45 a.m. when it hit the pedestrian.
myhorrynews.com
Developer withdraws rezoning request for Carolina Forest golf course
The River Oaks Golf Club will remain a golf course — at least for now. A development company that sought to convert the 18-hole course into a housing development withdrew a rezoning request for the property on Wednesday. It doesn’t mean the course won’t become a residential community — that could still happen under the existing zoning — but the specific 558-home project could not be built without a zoning change.
myhorrynews.com
Some Horry County leaders want further investigation into absentee ballot debacle
State election officials’ explanation for the error that resulted in nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots being mailed to Republican voters in June doesn’t answer all of Horry County Council’s questions about the debacle. Council members received a letter from the State Election Commission last week about the ballot...
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: All nine Horry County football programs alive for playoff berths
While it clearly hasn’t been a banner year for Horry County football programs as a whole, all nine teams enter Week 9 of the regular season alive for a playoff spot. Yes, some of that is attributed to the altered playoff system in two classifications. But the teams, for...
