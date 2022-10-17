Read full article on original website
Related
Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama
Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
Nick Saban reveals what has kept him awake at night this week
Throughout the week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has preached positivity to his football team as it looks to rebound from a disappointing 52-49 loss at Tennessee over the weekend. “Trying to get the players to bounce back,” Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “It was kind...
Keyton's step-up role critical for No. 3 Vols' offense
The three-games-and-counting absence of star senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman seemed destined to throw a wrench into Tennessee’s offense. Football as much as ever is a catch-and-throw game offensively, and wideouts as explosive and reliable as Tillman are precious commodities at any level. Lo and behold, the third-ranked Vols...
Look: Tennessee unveils uniform set for Saturday's game against UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its orange wave look, with a twist, for Saturday’s Homecoming game against UT Martin. The Vols announced on social media that they’ll be wearing their orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with ‘Summitt Blue’ accessories — the same color the Lady Vols use in their uniforms — with the game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX movement.
GoVols247 Podcast: How should No. 3 Vols handle FCS game? Rest or rhythm?
Looking for a discussion on how Tennessee should handle things in its annual FCS game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss how third-ranked Tennessee should approach Saturday’s visit from in-state FCS opponent UT Martin.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
FBS-versus-FCS games are important for everyone in football. Here's why.
Josh Heupel has never coached at the non-FBS level, but he knows more than most about the challenges of life at the less-prestigious levels of college football. Heupel, for one, began his college playing career at FCS Weber State in Utah before transferring to Snow College in Utah and then transferring to Oklahoma, where he became a national champion and a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback for the Sooners.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
The rise of Hendon Hooker — from backup plan to superstar — is one of college football's greatest triumphs
At the Manning Passing Academy this June, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was asked why he decided to return to school. Hooker had an excellent 2021 season, shattering the Vols’ single-season completion percentage record, among many other marks. What did he need to show the NFL as a sixth-year senior?
Five-star athlete says first visit helps Vols move 'up on my board'
One of the nation's top Class of 2024 prospects visited Tennessee for the first time Saturday to attend the Vols' 52-49 win over rival Alabama.
VIDEO: Tennessee Fined $100,000 After Win Against Alabama
This is now the second offense Tennessee has gotten from their fans "storming" a playing area after a game. The win heard across the nation was just this past Saturday as the Vols kicked a field goal to beat Alabama 52-49. As soon as the kick was ruled good, fans overtook the field celebrating the win. This celebratory field takeover, however, goes against the SEC rules of "access to the competition area". Apparently, the SEC doesn't' forgive and forget, the first offense against Tennesee happened back in 2006 during a basketball game they played against Florida. A first offense can be up to $50,000, a second offense up to $100,000, and three or more can be $250,000 each time it happens.
247Sports
Tennessee momentum will continue with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, analyst says
Tennessee's football momentum is just the tip of the iceberg for what's in store for the program moving forward, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. The arrival of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the crown jewel of the 2023 class means the offensive fireworks are just getting started in Knoxville.
247Sports
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0