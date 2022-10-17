This is now the second offense Tennessee has gotten from their fans "storming" a playing area after a game. The win heard across the nation was just this past Saturday as the Vols kicked a field goal to beat Alabama 52-49. As soon as the kick was ruled good, fans overtook the field celebrating the win. This celebratory field takeover, however, goes against the SEC rules of "access to the competition area". Apparently, the SEC doesn't' forgive and forget, the first offense against Tennesee happened back in 2006 during a basketball game they played against Florida. A first offense can be up to $50,000, a second offense up to $100,000, and three or more can be $250,000 each time it happens.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO