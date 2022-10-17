ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 6 Alabama

Mississippi State had its momentum hit a roadblock last week at Kentucky in a 27-17 loss. Now, the Bulldogs have to go to Tuscaloosa to take on an angry Alabama team. Who: No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala..; Bryant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Keyton's step-up role critical for No. 3 Vols' offense

The three-games-and-counting absence of star senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman seemed destined to throw a wrench into Tennessee’s offense. Football as much as ever is a catch-and-throw game offensively, and wideouts as explosive and reliable as Tillman are precious commodities at any level. Lo and behold, the third-ranked Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Look: Tennessee unveils uniform set for Saturday's game against UT Martin

No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its orange wave look, with a twist, for Saturday’s Homecoming game against UT Martin. The Vols announced on social media that they’ll be wearing their orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with ‘Summitt Blue’ accessories — the same color the Lady Vols use in their uniforms — with the game celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX movement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: How should No. 3 Vols handle FCS game? Rest or rhythm?

Looking for a discussion on how Tennessee should handle things in its annual FCS game?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss how third-ranked Tennessee should approach Saturday’s visit from in-state FCS opponent UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

FBS-versus-FCS games are important for everyone in football. Here's why.

Josh Heupel has never coached at the non-FBS level, but he knows more than most about the challenges of life at the less-prestigious levels of college football. Heupel, for one, began his college playing career at FCS Weber State in Utah before transferring to Snow College in Utah and then transferring to Oklahoma, where he became a national champion and a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback for the Sooners.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
107 JAMZ

VIDEO: Tennessee Fined $100,000 After Win Against Alabama

This is now the second offense Tennessee has gotten from their fans "storming" a playing area after a game. The win heard across the nation was just this past Saturday as the Vols kicked a field goal to beat Alabama 52-49. As soon as the kick was ruled good, fans overtook the field celebrating the win. This celebratory field takeover, however, goes against the SEC rules of "access to the competition area". Apparently, the SEC doesn't' forgive and forget, the first offense against Tennesee happened back in 2006 during a basketball game they played against Florida. A first offense can be up to $50,000, a second offense up to $100,000, and three or more can be $250,000 each time it happens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee momentum will continue with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, analyst says

Tennessee's football momentum is just the tip of the iceberg for what's in store for the program moving forward, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. The arrival of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the crown jewel of the 2023 class means the offensive fireworks are just getting started in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy