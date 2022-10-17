Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 12 of the 2022-23 season
Blink and you might miss a matchweek of Premier League action, as Week 12 comes hot on the heels of a compelling weekend in England’s top flight. Who do the oddsmakers think will win Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and who do our staff peg to pick up wins or draw?
SB Nation
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason.
SB Nation
Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Coming off a 3-1 win against Everton away in the Women’s Super League last weekend, Chelsea travelled to Paris for their first Women’s Champions League match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage. Our opponents will most likely prove themselves tough to beat as the team who were only beaten by eventual champions Olympique Lyon in last season’s semi-finals of the continental competition.
Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent
Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Everton - Lineups & Match thread: Feasting on Toffees
It feels good when you can call it a tough break and all you’ve done is draw your most recent games after banging nine goals past opposition keepers in the two matches prior to that one, does it?. We’re just six games (one of them an EFL Cup affair)...
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Leads Premier League In Four Key Goal-Scoring Areas
A report today from a major British Sports news site reveals that Darwin Nunez is leading the Premier League in four crucial areas that will ultimately lead to lots of goals.
SB Nation
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 Questions with Scott McCarthy of We Are Brighton
Manchester City are back in action after a much-needed break, and since they lost for the first time this term in the last match, they will be eager to get back on the pitch. Brighton & Hove Albion are the opponents this time around. In preparation for the match, I...
SB Nation
The Not The Five Things: Losing Our Heads
So, here we are. The bubble has officially burst. We were never going to win the league, stay in the play-off positions or likely to be anywhere close, but to see the wheels coming off as they have done with consecutive defeats to QPR, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, questions are now beginning to be asked.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. West Ham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool haven’t had a lot to celebrate so far this season, but two promising results in a row, including beating league favorites Manchester City, have given the Reds some glimmer of hope. If Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are to use the City result as a springboard for the rest of the season, they’ll have to make sure to get all three points in their game in hand, tonight.
SB Nation
‘Keep moving’: Potter looking to keep improving and the wins coming for Chelsea
Six weeks and six games into his tenure at Chelsea, Graham Potter has yet to taste defeat, and has in fact accomplished something we haven’t see since the last time we actually won the title. The current four-match clean sheet streak is our longest since December 2016 and Antonio Conte’s historic run on our way to the Premier League trophy.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
ESPN
MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals preview: Who's primed for an upset, and who will be kings of LA?
The opening round of the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs lacked some of the drama we've come to expect from the postseason; after all, there was only one upset. Nevertheless, we were still treated to two penalty shootouts, some raucous crowds in Austin and Montreal and a table set for an appetizing final four.
SB Nation
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
SB Nation
Wednesday October 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Ballon d’Or Reaction, Klopp Fallout, Walker Getting Well, and More...
Manchester City are enjoying a much-needed break in the schedule after the postponement of the match against Arsenal. Here are all the headlines to catch you up on the latest news from Sky Blue News. EDERSON: I’M FOCUSED ON CITY’S ‘COLLECTIVE CONQUESTS’ - Paul Brown - ManCity.com...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
SB Nation
Beard Report: We Are Not Going To Panic
The Liverpool Women suffered another disappointing loss over the weekend, this time to Tottenham, but manager Matt Beard isn’t letting that get him down. Everyone knew that things would be hard once Leanne Kiernan was injured, but the loss of new-ish signing Shanice van de Sanden only twisted the knife. These hiccups, though annoying, are only temporary, and Beard isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
