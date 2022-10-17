ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
TechRadar

Intel Arc A770 somehow beats the Nvidia RTX 4090 in 8K video playback tests

Intel’s Arc GPUs are finally here, and initial reception has been, well, mixed. The broad consensus seems to be that the flagship Arc A770 16GB is a decent mainstream gaming graphics card with a stellar price-to-performance ratio, but current driver and power consumption issues mean the Arc designs need a little refining.
Digital Trends

Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!

When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Ars Technica

New Apple TV 4K, powered by A15 chip, adds storage and HDR10+

The new Apple TV 4K adds HDR10+, bumps the default storage capacities, and keeps Ethernet only on the more expensive model. The new models cost $129 for 64GB storage and Wi-Fi or $149 for 128GB storage and an Ethernet port. Prior models started at $179 for a 32GB model. Both newer models run on the A15 Bionic, the chip that powers Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. That should provide a speed and responsiveness bump for those who game on their Apple TV. It will also likely help enable the newest HDR10+ output option, alongside Dolby Vision and the now-typical audio arrays of Dolby Atmos 7.1 and 5.1.
notebookcheck.net

Extreme overclocker smashes world record by pushing an Intel Core i9-13900K to 8.8 GHz

Even pre-production Intel Raptor Lake samples showed impeccable overclocking ability. The Core i9-13900K easily breached the 8.0 GHz barrier, while its Zen 4-based competitor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, stalled at around 7.2 GHz. Extreme overclocker Elmor has smashed all records by pushing their Core i9-13900K to 8,812 MHz with liquid nitrogen.
Cult of Mac

Keychron’s slim new mechanical keyboard is super-customizable

Keychron launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for its slim, highly customizable new K3 Pro mechanical keyboard. The company called it “the first-ever low profile mechanical keyboard to come with wireless connectivity and support QMK/VIA.”. And it’s “the first keyboard to ever be equipped with double-shot PBT low profile...
Digital Trends

Lenovo is having a SURPRISE SALE on 4K monitors

As a graphics designer, it’s often hard to find a good screen at a reasonable price, which is why this sale from Lenovo on a few of its monitors is a great opportunity to pick one up. Not only are the displays 4K but they also have features like single-cable connection and extensive color gamut coverage. That said, these aren’t great for gaming, so if you want something a bit more versatile, be sure to check gaming monitor deals for different options.
Ars Technica

Apple drops Lightning and home button from the base iPad, announces M2 iPad Pro

Today, Apple surprise-announced several new products without much fanfare beyond a store page update and a press release, and three of them are iPads: two new iPad Pro models and a redesigned entry-level iPad. Since the iPad Pro is mainly getting a spec bump, the big story today is the...
ZDNet

USB-C is getting a major speed boost with USB 4

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has released an update to USB4 Version 2.0 specification that could see 80Gbps data transfers over USB Type-C cables and connectors. The USB4 specification offers twice the bandwidth of USB 3.2 and quadruple the bandwidth of USB 2.0. When it's available, it will mean faster data transfers between laptops and connected displays, storage devices and USB-based hubs and docks. USB-IF has also updated Type-C and USB Power Delivery specifications to support USB4 speeds.
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Digital Trends

Get the Black Friday price today on a powerful business desktop PC

If you’re planning to take advantage of the desktop computer deals of Black Friday to purchase a business desktop PC, you actually don’t have to wait. Dell has launched previews of its Black Friday deals, including a $552 discount on the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop computer that slashes its price to $589 from its sticker price of $1,141. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings that you can get from the upcoming shopping holiday right now, add the desktop PC to your cart and check out immediately.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo showcases ThinkPad laptop with rollable screen

While the ThinkPad X1 already features a decent folding screen, Lenovo is willing to explore other flexible panel solutions such as the rollable display alternative that is perhaps more aesthetically pleasing, although could prove more expensive to implement at first. For all intents and purposes, rollable screens seem to be...
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark points to a top chipset but not enough RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings are likely to be among the most exciting phones of 2023, and as we get closer to their launch, rumors and leaks are heating up, with the latest being a benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new...

