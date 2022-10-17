Read full article on original website
mactrast.com
Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)
Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
TechRadar
Intel Arc A770 somehow beats the Nvidia RTX 4090 in 8K video playback tests
Intel’s Arc GPUs are finally here, and initial reception has been, well, mixed. The broad consensus seems to be that the flagship Arc A770 16GB is a decent mainstream gaming graphics card with a stellar price-to-performance ratio, but current driver and power consumption issues mean the Arc designs need a little refining.
Save up to $300 on these powerful ROG laptops for coding and gaming
These powerful laptops from ASUS are discounted at Best Buy, with incredible performance.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 and Intel Core i5-11400H now on sale for US$599
Although this affordable 15-inch gaming laptop does not sport the most exciting or powerful components in comparison to some fancier but also much more expensive machines, the Asus TUF Dash F15 may still be a sensible choice for budget-minded gamers who are content with gaming at 1080p and reasonable settings and frame rates.
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ars Technica
New Apple TV 4K, powered by A15 chip, adds storage and HDR10+
The new Apple TV 4K adds HDR10+, bumps the default storage capacities, and keeps Ethernet only on the more expensive model. The new models cost $129 for 64GB storage and Wi-Fi or $149 for 128GB storage and an Ethernet port. Prior models started at $179 for a 32GB model. Both newer models run on the A15 Bionic, the chip that powers Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. That should provide a speed and responsiveness bump for those who game on their Apple TV. It will also likely help enable the newest HDR10+ output option, alongside Dolby Vision and the now-typical audio arrays of Dolby Atmos 7.1 and 5.1.
notebookcheck.net
Extreme overclocker smashes world record by pushing an Intel Core i9-13900K to 8.8 GHz
Even pre-production Intel Raptor Lake samples showed impeccable overclocking ability. The Core i9-13900K easily breached the 8.0 GHz barrier, while its Zen 4-based competitor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, stalled at around 7.2 GHz. Extreme overclocker Elmor has smashed all records by pushing their Core i9-13900K to 8,812 MHz with liquid nitrogen.
Team Group Launches Dual CPU and SSD Liquid Cooler
This $399 AiO should comfortably keep your new Raptor Lake or Raphael CPU chilled, as well as being ready for hot high-performance SSDs.
Cult of Mac
Keychron’s slim new mechanical keyboard is super-customizable
Keychron launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for its slim, highly customizable new K3 Pro mechanical keyboard. The company called it “the first-ever low profile mechanical keyboard to come with wireless connectivity and support QMK/VIA.”. And it’s “the first keyboard to ever be equipped with double-shot PBT low profile...
Best laptops for students 2022: MacBooks and Windows laptops for students on the go
Study, watch movies, and keep in touch with your family with the best laptops for students.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a SURPRISE SALE on 4K monitors
As a graphics designer, it’s often hard to find a good screen at a reasonable price, which is why this sale from Lenovo on a few of its monitors is a great opportunity to pick one up. Not only are the displays 4K but they also have features like single-cable connection and extensive color gamut coverage. That said, these aren’t great for gaming, so if you want something a bit more versatile, be sure to check gaming monitor deals for different options.
Ars Technica
Apple drops Lightning and home button from the base iPad, announces M2 iPad Pro
Today, Apple surprise-announced several new products without much fanfare beyond a store page update and a press release, and three of them are iPads: two new iPad Pro models and a redesigned entry-level iPad. Since the iPad Pro is mainly getting a spec bump, the big story today is the...
ZDNet
USB-C is getting a major speed boost with USB 4
The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has released an update to USB4 Version 2.0 specification that could see 80Gbps data transfers over USB Type-C cables and connectors. The USB4 specification offers twice the bandwidth of USB 3.2 and quadruple the bandwidth of USB 2.0. When it's available, it will mean faster data transfers between laptops and connected displays, storage devices and USB-based hubs and docks. USB-IF has also updated Type-C and USB Power Delivery specifications to support USB4 speeds.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Digital Trends
Get the Black Friday price today on a powerful business desktop PC
If you’re planning to take advantage of the desktop computer deals of Black Friday to purchase a business desktop PC, you actually don’t have to wait. Dell has launched previews of its Black Friday deals, including a $552 discount on the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop computer that slashes its price to $589 from its sticker price of $1,141. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings that you can get from the upcoming shopping holiday right now, add the desktop PC to your cart and check out immediately.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo showcases ThinkPad laptop with rollable screen
While the ThinkPad X1 already features a decent folding screen, Lenovo is willing to explore other flexible panel solutions such as the rollable display alternative that is perhaps more aesthetically pleasing, although could prove more expensive to implement at first. For all intents and purposes, rollable screens seem to be...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark points to a top chipset but not enough RAM
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings are likely to be among the most exciting phones of 2023, and as we get closer to their launch, rumors and leaks are heating up, with the latest being a benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new...
