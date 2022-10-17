Read full article on original website
Related
Williston Man’s Day In Court – Too Light Or Heavy Of A Sentence?
It's a fact, we all make mistakes, but when it ends with lives lost - what should be the punishment?. This is what a Williston man found out yesterday in court. After having made terrible choices in the past, this man made the ultimate one that took the lives of two people. According to kfyrtv.com "Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway 2, resulting in the deaths of 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger. This was not the first time Bearce drove drunk according to Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, who showed the court cell phone footage of Bearce driving with a beer can in his hand" Driving drunk is like spinning a wheel of luck, you may continue to avoid disaster until that ONE time it stops on fatality.
gowatertown.net
North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons, not 36,000
Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during the spill. The company now says the volume was actually closer to 714,000 gallons.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
UPDATE: Williston Fire Department says 4 apartments need to be decontaminated before they can be occupied again
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
KFYR-TV
Williams County looking to pass renewal of 1% Public Safety Sales Tax
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most election races in Williams County are running uncontested this year. The biggest local story will be a measure that commissioners say will benefit first responders. Since 2015, Williams County’s one-percent safety sales tax has helped emergency services with equipment as well as construction of various...
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man changed his plea to guilty of driving drunk and killing two east of Williston earlier this month. On Tuesday, he returned to court for sentencing. Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies in rollover west of Williston
Williams County, ND - A man was killed in a rollover in Williams County Friday afternoon. It happened on County Road 5, about 17 miles west of Williston, just before 4:30 p.m. The State Patrol says Elmer Parisien of Belcourt was driving a van that left the road, hit a tree and rolled. He died at the scene. A passenger, Theresa Parisien of Belcourt, was taken by ambulance to the Williston hospital with minor injuries.
Trial set after 1,500 pounds of explosive materials found
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Trial has been scheduled for a northwestern North Dakota man accused of setting up an explosives manufacturing operation in his townhouse garage, where police discovered nearly 1,500 pounds of bomb-making materials. Williston police updated the original estimate of 1,000 pounds after completing the removal and disposal of the materials Friday evening. […]
KFYR-TV
Police: Explosives found in Williston could have resulted in “catastrophic consequences” for entire apartment complex
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - What started as a narcotics call Monday has led to a week-long effort of protecting the community from what they found during that search. It came as a surprise to the people living at The Retreat Apartments when bomb squad crews were called in to detonate explosives found in a garage, but the biggest surprise was just how much was inside, and how long it has taken to remove them.
KFYR-TV
Labor shortage in the oilfield expected to continue into 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is projected to have steady production numbers as the Bakken becomes a “mature” play, but the workforce is limiting that growth. While Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicts slightly higher rig counts and production moving forward, he said companies are still having a hard time hiring and training crews.
KFYR-TV
Lifelong McKenzie County woman celebrates 103rd birthday by being grand marshal in homecoming parade
WATFORD CITY, ND. (KFYR) - Homecoming is a longstanding tradition in many communities. In Watford City, the annual celebration includes a homecoming parade. For one lifelong McKenzie County resident, this year’s homecoming parade was a little extra special. If Olga Hovet had to use just one word to describe...
roundupweb.com
Downtown Sidney Welcomes Newest Business, Sidney Strength
Sidney Strength is the newest addition to the businesses on Central, and was recently welcomed as a new Chamber business. The store offers athletic apparel and supplements including protein powders, mass gainers, on-the-go snacks, drinks, and pre-workout caffeine options for those that don't drink coffee. Owner Eric Tooker officially opened the store on Oct.17 after two months of preparation.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 1