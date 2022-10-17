It's a fact, we all make mistakes, but when it ends with lives lost - what should be the punishment?. This is what a Williston man found out yesterday in court. After having made terrible choices in the past, this man made the ultimate one that took the lives of two people. According to kfyrtv.com "Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway 2, resulting in the deaths of 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger. This was not the first time Bearce drove drunk according to Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, who showed the court cell phone footage of Bearce driving with a beer can in his hand" Driving drunk is like spinning a wheel of luck, you may continue to avoid disaster until that ONE time it stops on fatality.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO