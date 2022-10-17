Read full article on original website
The long-lasting legacy of Nancy Keating
Nancy always had the dream of leaving a legacy behind, and Aid Inc.'s Patti Regan says Nancy did so through her service and drive.
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
KFYR-TV
Arrive alive, not overdressed: experts warn against winter coats in car seats
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car seat safety is especially important during the winter months in North Dakota. Warm bulky jackets are a necessity here, but experts warn they are not safe for car seats. They say it’s better to arrive alive than overdressed. “With winter coming, caregivers a lot...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
A restaurant is changing things up in North Bismarck.
KFYR-TV
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
U Of Mary Bismarck Hockey Team Spoofs The Friends TV Theme
(VIDEO) The Two Time Defending National Champions show a lighter side on the ice.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
Here's how close the beautiful beams of holiday lights are coming to Bismarck Mandan.
valleynewslive.com
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental
UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
Here's what 2.2 MILLION will buy you on Hawktree Golf Course.
