(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.

FARGO, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO