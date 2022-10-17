ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals

(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone

You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental

UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
