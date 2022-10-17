ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

1520 The Ticket

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?

MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Daily Mail

Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking

Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
EDINA, MN
northwestmoinfo.com

Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County

A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
103.7 THE LOON

You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka

Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
ANOKA, MN
MIX 94.9

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
KARE 11

Fun ideas for families as the kids celebrate a long MEA weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to have some fun when MEA begins on Thursday, October 20? Here are a couple of options on the long weekend for you and the kids:. Hosted at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Plymouth, Snapology Camp allows kids to take part in hands-on activities using LEGO and other building blocks to teach them about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. They’ll draw inspiration from Star Wars and the popular game Minecraft during the two and three-day sessions. As a bonus, they also get free play inside Urban Air.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
