Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
actionnews5.com
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
EDINA, Minn. (Gray News) - A viral challenge apparently made several middle school students in Minnesota sick on Thursday. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”. An ambulance was called, but fortunately, no one had...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents
Fundraising is underway for the funeral expenses of a Brooklyn Park couple who died over the weekend of suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, were found dead by one of their children on Sunday at their rural Mill Lacs Lake hunting cabin, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
fox9.com
Serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis, families warn
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?
MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center
Five kids were arrested in Brooklyn Center for stealing two cars and crashing them Tuesday. Brooklyn Center Police Department says the stolen vehicles involved in the afternoon incidents were a Kia and a Hyundai, which have become targeted for a wave of thefts nationwide following TikTok videos that show how to steal them using a USB cable.
Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking
Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors face eviction after manager allegedly stole their rent
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — When Ernestine Adail got a notice in September saying she was being evicted from her apartment for not paying rent, she thought it had to have been a terrible mistake. She said she always paid her rent on time. Then, other tenants at Sonder Point...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Fun ideas for families as the kids celebrate a long MEA weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to have some fun when MEA begins on Thursday, October 20? Here are a couple of options on the long weekend for you and the kids:. Hosted at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Plymouth, Snapology Camp allows kids to take part in hands-on activities using LEGO and other building blocks to teach them about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. They’ll draw inspiration from Star Wars and the popular game Minecraft during the two and three-day sessions. As a bonus, they also get free play inside Urban Air.
The Breathtaking Ice Castles Attraction Is Coming Back To Minnesota In January
The Ice Castle Sculptures will be returning to Minnesota for the Eighth year in a row at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton (see map below) for the third time. Construction will start in November and if weather permits will be open at the beginning of January 2023. According...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0