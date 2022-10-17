Read full article on original website
Bozeman Man That Killed Bicyclist Will Face Charges
A Bozeman driver has been cited for a fatal bicycle collision that killed a Bozeman High School teacher. On October 4, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department responded to the intersection of North 15th Avenue and Oak Street to investigate a bicycle vs. vehicle traffic collision. As a result of the collision, the involved bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to an area hospital. On October 8, 2022, the bicyclist, Kelly Fulton, a teacher at Bozeman High School died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
3 Businesses Moving to New Locations in Bozeman
There are a few local businesses in Bozeman that will be opening new locations in the near future. As Bozeman continues to grow and change, a few businesses are on the move. We wanted to let you know about it so that you're able to find them in their new location.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
The ULTIMATE Halloween 2022 Events Guide: Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade, Livingston
Halloween Bingo? Haunted houses? Costumed dogs? Trick or treating? Spooktaculars? Fun, Halloween events this year in Bozeman, Butte, Belgrade and beyond. Your schedule can be as packed as you want, just take a look. NEED SOME HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS?. Friday, October 21st, 2022: Halloween Indoor Movie Night at the Livingston...
Check Your Mail, Gallatin County. Early Voting Starts Now
If you want to vote before voting day, you are in luck. It's the middle of October, and local and state-wide political races are in full swing, with bills to be voted on in November. Unfortunately, some people can't find the time to vote at any of the polling stations in Gallatin County. So what can they do?
Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future
It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner
If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again
Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)
Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Bozeman’s Annual Trick Or Treating Fun Is Scheduled! See You Soon
It's almost time to dress up, go door to door in our super cool Halloween costumes, and ask strangers for candy. It is a bit ironic that our whole lives we're told, "Don't take candy from strangers," yet we have a day set aside once a year where taking candy from strangers is the whole idea.
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
The Most Bozeman Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me, Just Happened
We've talked often about the influx of high-end luxury cars now driving the streets of Bozeman. Large SUVs and exotic sports cars alike, the caliber of resident vehicles has certainly stepped up its game. So what happened today?. A simple, brief encounter with one of these said insanely expensive cars...right...
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
It's never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start early and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not make the most of it and check out these places?
The Most Unsanitary Thing To Do At The Bozeman Airport
We all put up with a lot when flying, but this is something that grosses me out. I have to be honest, for the past month and a half, I have been a frequent visitor to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With all those visits come some unique perspectives regarding airport etiquette when traveling—I have to say, we need to be better.
7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most
Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
