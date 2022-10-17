ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Historic Lake City home to become African American museum

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year the home was purchased. LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– A historical Lake City home will soon be turned into an African American museum. The P.D. Cockfield house is a large, 2,661 square foot two-story house located on the east side of Lake City on Valley […]
LAKE CITY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor

Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence

The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands

Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Housing lays out plans for redevelopment of former Allen Benedict site

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former Allen Benedict court may be the site of a new development with the help of Columbia residents. A meeting was held Monday night to discuss redevelopment efforts for the demolished site where two people died from a gas leak back in 2019. City leaders are hoping that the voice of the community is heard throughout this process.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Free Electric Ride Serving Coming To Columbia This Weekend

(Columbia, SC) -- A new electric ride service will be available in Columbia starting this weekend. Ride.Jaunt will offer free rides in Five Points and Vista starting Friday. The cars are expected to expand availability to include Main Street, the Bullstreet District, and Williams-Brice Stadium on Football game days. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Ham Named Region Coach Of The Year

Katie Ham, head coach of the Lugoff-Elgin Lady Demon volleyball team, has need named Region 6-4A Coach of the year. Ham has led the Lady Demons to a 15-8-1 overall record and a 10-0 region record this season.
LUGOFF, SC

