The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you also enjoy going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First

With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
Are These Very Popular Rivers The Most Dangerous In Montana?

Montana certainly has its share of rivers. Of course, some are a little more well-known such as the Missouri, Yellowstone, and the Clark Fork. Although, the Bighorn, Blackfoot, Gallatin, Kootenai, Madison, and Milk are popular choices for those that love life on the water as well. With activities like fishing,...
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana

Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers

Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere

Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
5 Montana Restaurants With Amazing Views You Need To Know About

Montana has some stellar restaurants throughout the state; you can find steak-houses, burger joints, and Italian cuisine just about anywhere in Big Sky Country. But if you're looking for a restaurant with that special view and stellar atmosphere, we've got some tips. Cheapism's list of Best Restaurants With a View...
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?

2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?

When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
