Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
Best and worst colleges and universities in Kentucky
Where does the school nearest to you rank in Kentucky? Where is the University of Kentucky?
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday. The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race. According...
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
AARP of Kentucky holds town hall on voting information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AARP of Kentucky held a telephone town hall on Thursday with Secretary of State Michael Adams to give listeners more information on the upcoming midterm elections and the process of voting. The Secretary of State talked about the ways people can vote and to answer questions...
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The Governor talked about economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
$40 million investment to bring more than 600 jobs to EKY
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said several Eastern Kentucky communities received more than $9.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) funds to support 11 projects. The projects will create more than 600 jobs and will generate up to a...
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 9 Kentucky locations
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up! Tuesday, the two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville area. It is part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry...
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults. He said the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He added the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in Medicaid.
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
Marty Brown Discusses His Exciting Induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
Marty Brown, who originally hails from Maceo, Kentucky, has been on a lot of big stages. In the early 90s, he had made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in Nashville and, with the release of his debut album, was on the cusp of greatness in country music. Then,...
