Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
News On 6
Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire In SW OKC
OKCFD has confirmed the fire in a residential building near Southwest 25th Street and South Portland Avenue has been extinguished. The department had initially moved to respond to the fire after they received a call around 6:30 a.m. The oklahoma city Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control...
First responders rescue woman from hole in Midwest City
Authorities were called on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a woman was discovered trapped in a hole in Midwest City.
KOCO
Woman found in hole in Midwest City, rescued by firefighters
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was found in a hole in Midwest City and rescued by firefighters. Sky 5 flew over the scene as firefighters rescued the woman, who claimed she fell in the hole on Tuesday. The woman said she was walking when she fell in headfirst.
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Kilpatrick Turnpike In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near North Rockwell Avenue. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Police Respond To Shooting In Midwest City
Law enforcement responded to a shooting in Midwest City on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near NE 10th St. and Post Rd. According to police, one person was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting and taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
Fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
News On 6
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
News On 6
Another Grady Co. Facility Full Of Hand Sanitizer Burns Down
A commercial fire fueled by expired hand sanitizer continues to burn. Multiple fire departments responded to the Ninnekah fire Wednesday. The commercial facility, used to store hand sanitizer, is one of three storage sites destroyed by fire in recent months. “A lot of people were saying you know that place...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
News On 6
4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say
Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities. “Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off...
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Grady County Officials Ask For OSBI's Assistance Into Large Commercial Fire
(UPDATE 4:29 p.m., October 19, 2022): In a joint-request, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Ninnekah Police Chief Scott Miller called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take the lead on Wednesday’s fire. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Numerous federal agencies are also...
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
okcfox.com
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
Comments / 0