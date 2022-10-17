ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire In SW OKC

OKCFD has confirmed the fire in a residential building near Southwest 25th Street and South Portland Avenue has been extinguished. The department had initially moved to respond to the fire after they received a call around 6:30 a.m. The oklahoma city Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Respond To Shooting In Midwest City

Law enforcement responded to a shooting in Midwest City on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near NE 10th St. and Post Rd. According to police, one person was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting and taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff

Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Another Grady Co. Facility Full Of Hand Sanitizer Burns Down

A commercial fire fueled by expired hand sanitizer continues to burn. Multiple fire departments responded to the Ninnekah fire Wednesday. The commercial facility, used to store hand sanitizer, is one of three storage sites destroyed by fire in recent months. “A lot of people were saying you know that place...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say

Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities. “Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off...
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy