Andy Cohen Feels BravoCon Brings Fans 'Together' Despite Divisive Social Media Atmosphere

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Andy Cohen knows nothing brings the reality television community together quite like BravoCon. The Watch What Happens Live host spoke exclusively with OK! on Friday, October 14, during the opening day of the highly anticipated event to reveal that despite the negative back and forth on social media between Housewives fans, the franchise has been much more of a unifier than a divider.

"People are coming together from social media at BravoCon," Cohen spills. "There are people who met on social media who've never met in person who will now see each other for the first time here at BravoCon. But I think there's a good side to it and of course a bad side to it."

MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA

The Bravo universe has been quite tumultuous as of late, with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais ' 14-year-old son being viciously attacked on social media and fans taking to the comment section to call for Lisa Rinna to be fired.

Despite being the man in charge at one of the biggest TV networks , caring for son Benjamin , 3, and 5-month-old daughter Lucy , hosting a nightly talk show and moderating a never-ending slew of reunions, Cohen somehow manages to juggle it all. "I prioritize," the Radio Andy founder reveals. "I multitask and I meet deadlines."

As OK! previously reported , Cohen made headlines at BravoCon after he dropped a hint that Jen Shah — who pleased guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after months of claiming she was innocent during the recent season of RHOSLC — may be getting the boot from Bravo.

ANDY COHEN, KYLE RICHARDS & MORE: HERE'S ALL OF THE BRAVOLEBRITIES WHO SKIPPED TERESA GIUDICE'S LAVISH WEDDING

"Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty , I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," he said during an Ask Andy panel on Sunday, October 16. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."

On Monday, July 11, Shah changed her plea to guilty right before she was set to stand trial. "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," the reality said in her confession to Judge Sidney Stein . "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

Related
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa Reacts To Kathie Lee Gifford's Remarks About Her Memoir: 'You Don't Have To Read Every Book'

After Kathie Lee Gifford declared she would not be reading Kelly Ripa's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, as she dives into her tense relationship with Regis Philbin, the talk show host had a surprising response to the drama. "I didn't see the interview, so I tend to, like, not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them. And then I write this entire chapter, [which] is about correcting the record in real-time. Do you do it? Should one do it?" Ripa said on Dear Media's Not "Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "Theoretically,...
OK! Magazine

Denise Richards Sends Pulses Racing With Sexy Snap After Bravocon Snub

Denise Richards is showing Bravocon what they missed out on. After the New York based annual event celebrating all things Bravo seemingly snubbed the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who first joined RHOBH during season 9 — by not extending her an invite, the bombshell nearly broke the internet with a seductive snap on Instagram.On Sunday, October 16, the last day of the three-day event, Richards, 51, posed pretty at lunch for her husband, Aaron Phypers, as she seductively looked at the camera while applying lip gloss. With her hair in a messy yet stylish...
OK! Magazine

Dorinda Medley Reacts To 'RHONY' Reboot Cast Announcement : 'It Was A Beautiful Thing'

There is no better place to visit during the fall than Blue Stone Manor — and Dorinda Medley sure knows how to make it nice! The Real Housewives of New York City alum spoke exclusively with OK! on Wednesday, October 19, about how Amazon has been helping her deck out her iconic estate for Halloween, her experience at BravoCon 2022 and her reaction to the network announcing the cast of the RHONY reboot."I am really excited for them," Medley says of new Housewives stars Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, and Lizzy Savetsky....
OK! Magazine

Denise Richards Fires Back At 'Cruel & Vindictive' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Reunion Airs

The shade of it all! Denise Richards' feud with old pal Lisa Rinna continues to escalate, with the OnlyFans model taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 20, to share her two cents about the soap opera alum and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode. Though the actress left RHOBH in 2020, she's clearly still keeping tabs on her old job. "I watched RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive," she questioned.Viewers of the series...
OK! Magazine

Taking A Time Out? Lisa Rinna Says 'RHOBH' Needs A Break After 'Rough' Season

Lisa Rinna may be thinking about a pause from reality television. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she and the entire Bravo show need a "break" after a tumultuous and dramatic season 12. "This season was f**king rough," Rinna told RealiTea With Derek Z host Derek Zagami on the red carpet on Friday, October 14, during the first day of BravoCon. "This season was brutal. It was horrible." SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINEWhen asked how she was feeling about going into a new season, the Rinna...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live With Regis And Kelly' If She Knew About Behind-The-Scenes Dynamics

Ripa’s reflections! TV maven Kelly Ripa got candid this week about her decades-spanning career, revealing that her time on television may have looked very different in hindsight. During a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the star shared that she would have thought twice about joining her eponymous aughts morning program, Live with Regis and Kelly, if she had known about the behind-the-scenes tension that would ensue with her beloved cohost, the late Regis Philbin."When you're a new person joining a well-established show and a well-oiled machine, and if you read the book, you know this,”...
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'

Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View. During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?" WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW'...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
OK! Magazine

Community Policy