Andy Cohen Feels BravoCon Brings Fans 'Together' Despite Divisive Social Media Atmosphere

mega

Andy Cohen knows nothing brings the reality television community together quite like BravoCon. The Watch What Happens Live host spoke exclusively with OK! on Friday, October 14, during the opening day of the highly anticipated event to reveal that despite the negative back and forth on social media between Housewives fans, the franchise has been much more of a unifier than a divider.

mega

"People are coming together from social media at BravoCon," Cohen spills. "There are people who met on social media who've never met in person who will now see each other for the first time here at BravoCon. But I think there's a good side to it and of course a bad side to it."

MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA

The Bravo universe has been quite tumultuous as of late, with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais ' 14-year-old son being viciously attacked on social media and fans taking to the comment section to call for Lisa Rinna to be fired.

Despite being the man in charge at one of the biggest TV networks , caring for son Benjamin , 3, and 5-month-old daughter Lucy , hosting a nightly talk show and moderating a never-ending slew of reunions, Cohen somehow manages to juggle it all. "I prioritize," the Radio Andy founder reveals. "I multitask and I meet deadlines."

mega

As OK! previously reported , Cohen made headlines at BravoCon after he dropped a hint that Jen Shah — who pleased guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after months of claiming she was innocent during the recent season of RHOSLC — may be getting the boot from Bravo.

ANDY COHEN, KYLE RICHARDS & MORE: HERE'S ALL OF THE BRAVOLEBRITIES WHO SKIPPED TERESA GIUDICE'S LAVISH WEDDING

mega

"Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty , I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," he said during an Ask Andy panel on Sunday, October 16. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."

On Monday, July 11, Shah changed her plea to guilty right before she was set to stand trial. "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," the reality said in her confession to Judge Sidney Stein . "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."