Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Reportedly Delayed Due To Backlash Over 'The Crown'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ3jL_0icXBi6Z00
Source: mega

Netflix has pressed paused on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries. The project was expected to debut later this year, but it's now been delayed due to backlash over the upcoming season of The Crown, which will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 9.

According to a report, some were outraged after learning the fifth season contains a negative plot line about King Charles and John Major, the former U.K. Prime Minister.

"They’re rattled at Netflix," the insider spilled, "and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary."

The storyline in question takes place in 1991 and was based on a real-life newspaper poll that asked British citizens whether the aging Queen Elizabeth II should step down and give the throne to Charles. In the show, Charles — who's portrayed by Dominic West — agrees that his mother should abdicate and then vents his frustrations to Major.

However, Major stated the interaction never happened and called the fictional story "malicious nonsense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAx3e_0icXBi6Z00
Source: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

According to the new report, Netflix has already been on edge about the new season of The Crown due to Queen Elizabeth's death last month. The company is also worried over the portrayal of Princess Diana's death even though they've already stated that her fatal car crash in 1997 won't be shown explicitly.

"To be going back to Paris and turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable," one source told an outlet. "Finally, some of the crew members are pushing back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOMTJ_0icXBi6Z00
Source: mega

"The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible. But lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance," the source noted to The Sun. "With some of those moments still so fresh and upsetting, it feels as though a line is being crossed."

Deadline was the first to report on the docuseries' delay.

For more on the royal family, listen below to the critically acclaimed podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."

Comments / 13

Beverley Bartz
2d ago

So that's the excuse they're using to cover the real reason. Harry and Nutmeg want to rewind some chapters so they don't get kicked out of the family permanently.

Reply(2)
21
Todd Hopkins
2d ago

Honestly, who cares. The other question is, how much are they paying the media to keep them in the spotlight. The majority just want them to go away. They walked away from their titles, the can disappear now.

Reply
10
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

