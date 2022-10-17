ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 6

GratefultoGod
3d ago

now this is really sad, can't go a food truck now with out getting shot ... absolutely pitiful. we African Americans have got to do better... WAKE UP MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The incident happened in the 100 block of 15th Street East. Police say they were called to the scene at University Downs at 7:32 p.m. Police say two victims were taken to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status

A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Fatal crash in Leeds claims life of Mississippi man

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leeds on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The Leeds Police Department (LPD) stated Arnold was […]
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How to protect your vehicle from a break in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car break ins on the rise in Birmingham. Numbers are up in three of the city’s four precincts, and up by more than fifty percent in the north precinct alone. Birmingham Police now working to provide tips to keep drivers safe. “We have a lot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Teen injured in shooting outside apartment complex in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and left a teenager injured. According to Sgt. Monica Law with BPD, a 17-year-old male was standing outside an apartment building on Sunset Lane when a sedan pulled up and fired shots. He was taken to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point man shot, killed in Birmingham alleyway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Center Point man was shot and killed in a Birmingham alleyway on Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 2:40 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Roderick Earl Gray Jr., 26, of Center Point, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. “Two Birmingham Police officers, working […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy