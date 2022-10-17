ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

PM Prep-Segue

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

KEVIN SPACEY, ON STAND, DENIES TRYING TO BED TEEN ACTOR

NEW YORK (AP) — “They are not true.” Those are the words Kevin Spacey used to deny allegations by Anthony Rapp that the fired “House of Cards” star tried to bed him when he was just 14. The testimony today came as Spacey was asked about Rapp's testimony that the Oscar-winning actor picked him up like a groom does a bride after a 1986 party — and put him on his bed before lying on top of him. Spacey, identifying himself as “Kevin Spacey Fowler,” spoke at length about his upbringing, saying his dad was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who was dismayed that his son had an interest in theater. Spacey said his dad "used to yell at me at the idea that I might be gay.”

KEVIN SPACEY GETS PARTIAL WIN IN COURT

NEW YORK (AP) — Before Kevin Spacey began his testimony, he lost a bid to have the case against him kicked because a lack of evidence. But he did get a partial victory when the judge tossed one of the counts against him. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed Andrew Rapp's claim that Spacey intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him by making a pass at him. The judge ruled that claim is covered by the assault and battery charge Spacey faces.

KANYE WEST OFFERS TO BUY PARLER

UNDATED (AP) — After being temporarily bounced from both Instagram and Twitter, Ye is looking to buy an online platform that lets him and anyone else say whatever they want. The rapper who used to go by Kanye West has put in an offer to buy the extreme right-wing social network Parler. The company that owns it says the deal is expected to go through before the year's out — but didn't disclose the price or other details. While Ye's purchase of Parler will let him say whatever he wants, the user base for the site is substantially smaller than that of both Instagram and Twitter.

MEMBERS OF BTS WILL HAVE TO JOIN MILITARY

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — They're in the army now, or will be soon. Members of BTS will serve in the South Korean military. The announcement by the band puts an end to the debate on whether the K-pop group should be exempt from mandatory military service because they're musicians. The oldest member of BTS is will be first in line to be inducted. Jin will withdraw his request to delay his conscription and will begin the steps to join the military.

JERRY LEE LEWIS, KEITH WHITLEY INDUCTED INTO COUNTRY MUSIC HOF

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — They started their career outside the realm of country music. But now both Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley have been welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Lewis began his career as an early rock performer and Whitley had his roots in bluegrass. Neither artist was present for the yesterday's ceremony in Nashville. Lewis is 87 and was under doctor's orders to stay home. Whitley died in 1989 at 34 of alcohol poisoning; his widow accepted the honor in his behalf.

SHOOTING AT ASIAN DOLL CONCERT INVESTIGATED

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police and officials Livingstone College are trying to get to the bottom of an incident Saturday when someone opened fire at a show featuring Asian Doll. Two people ended up with gunshot wounds — and others were hurt trying to escape the shooting, which occurred while the rapper was on stage. No arrests have been made in the case.

BOX OFFICE NUMBERS RAISE QUESTION ON STREAMING

UNDATED (AP) — “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend at the box office. But its success begs the question: how much better would it have done if it was only released in theaters? The movie earned $41.3 million in its debut weekend. But it's unclear how many others would have ventured out to the multiplex if they didn't have the option to watch it on Peacock. Studios moved to the day-and-date release model to protect their profits during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But now that restrictions have eased, filmmakers are clamoring for studios to end the practice.

“FLASH” ACTOR PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN BOOZE-SWIPING CASE

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor. The “Flash” actor entered the plea today remotely from Burlington, Vermont. The arrest is one of a string of legal issues Miller has had in recent months. The actor recently acknowledged seeking help for mental health issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury concluded Tuesday that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s. The verdict brings to a conclusion a trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. Deliberations began in midafternoon after a lawyer for Rapp, Richard Steigman, urged jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to make...
NEW YORK STATE
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: AUSTRALIA HIT WITH 2ND CYBERATTACK CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has suffered its second big cyberattack within a month. Officials say in the latest one, someone is holding an Australian health insurer's customer data for ransom. The swiped information includes diagnoses and treatments. Trades in the company, Mediabank, have been halted. The breach comes weeks after a cyberattack on the telecommunications company Optus. That exposed the personal data of nearly 10 million customers. ...
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living...
IOWA STATE
InsideHook

A Conversation With the Master Tailor Behind DC’s Best-Dressed Men

If you ask a well-dressed man, he’s likely to tell you one of the most important relationships in his life is the one he’s cultivated between him and his tailor. A tailor is a sartorial sorcerer, capable of taking things that may not fit and rebuilding them into things that do, or creating bespoke items out of (literal) whole cloth.
WASHINGTON, DC
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
583
Followers
7K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy