Tomorrow's birthdays

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Singer Russ Giguere (jih-GAYR’) of The Association is 79. Actor Joe Morton is 75. Actor Pam Dawber is 72. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 69. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 65. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 62. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 61. Actor Vincent Spano is 60. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 56. Singer Nonchalant is 55. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 48. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 48. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 44. Singer Ne-Yo is 43. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 42. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 38. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 38. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 35. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Actor Tyler Posey is 31. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 31.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

