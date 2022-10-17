Tomorrow's birthdays
Singer Russ Giguere (jih-GAYR’) of The Association is 79. Actor Joe Morton is 75. Actor Pam Dawber is 72. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 69. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 65. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 62. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 61. Actor Vincent Spano is 60. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 56. Singer Nonchalant is 55. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 48. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 48. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 44. Singer Ne-Yo is 43. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 42. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 38. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 38. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 35. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Actor Tyler Posey is 31. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 31.
Comments / 0