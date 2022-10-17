Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022

Joseph W. Richards

Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home.

Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.

In 2004 Joe retired back to Wausau. He was an active member of Holy Name Parish where he volunteered for various parish projects. Joe was active every day and was an avid deer hunter, enthusiastic and successful gardener, creative and outstanding carpenter, first class lumberjack who not only cut his own logs, but also made lumber on his sawmill, planed it, and used it in his carpentry projects. Joe also mastered maple syrup production and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. He was an avid hiker and was especially fond of hiking and visiting friends in Hawaii. Joe loved following the Packers, especially when they won! Joe was present for neighborhood and family gatherings and added cheer to every occasion. He inspired all of us to continue in the “outdoor life” and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two sisters, Virginia (Richards) DeLonay Lambrecht of Wausau, Patricia (Richards) Leonard of Stewartville, MN; one brother, George and Geri Richards of Gilmer, TX; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Mary Lee (Richards) Utecht.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22nd at Holy Name Parish, 1104 S 9th Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name can be made to Holy Name Parish.

Harlan E. Schoepke

Harlan E “Shep” Schoepke, 79, passed away on October 14, 2022.

Shep was born on April 16, 1943, to Lucille (Braunel) and Harold Schoepke in Wausau, WI. Shep married Beverly Martin in 1963 and they later divorced. Shep married Joyce (Gnat) on December 2, 1972. Shep is survived by his wife Joyce; children Todd (Diane) Schoepke, Tari (Mark) Wainio, Bill (Stacy) Schoepke; four grandchildren Dana (Devan) Harold, Keith (Aubrey) Schoepke, Branden (Ashley) Wainio, Adam (Haley) Wainio; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jane (Tony) Pawelski; ex-wife Beverly (Ron) Martin; special aunts Dawn Mae Burish and Jane Ross; many cousins; special canine Kota. Shep is preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Harold Schoepke; in-laws Gladys and Richard Gnat.

Shep loved the outdoors and took great care of the flowers in his yard. He enjoyed watching the birds visit, especially the cardinals. He valued time with family and friends, always sharing a joke or story to keep the laughter going. He loved fishing and took many trips to Canada and northern WI, as well as North Dakota and Alaska. He enjoyed celebrating the holidays and became Santa’s helper for many years by hosting a Snowman Party for neighbors and friends. He was a party instigator and enjoyed hosting fish fries, always making sure that everyone had more than enough to eat or leftovers to take home. His laughter and friendship will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. Pastor Leslie O’Callaghan will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at St Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please help us celebrate Shep’s memory by performing a random act of kindness or a good deed, or calling an old friend.

Manyrath Rattanasack

Manyrath Rattanasack, age 72, of Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on July 11, 1950, to the late Some and Theng Souvannavong. Manyrath enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, sewing and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Manyrath is survived by her husband, Inpanh Rattanasack, sons: Khatt (MyJo), Kham, Eddie (Teena) and George (Zar), grandchildren: Kodi, Kham Junior, Ekin, Kalub, Tameisha, Sophia, London, Thavida, Kaedence and Drago, siblings: Pachuck, Pauck, Vilay, Dupa and Vixay, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Theng and father, Some.

Visitation was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at John J. Buettgen Memorial Chapel on 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI, 54455, with the Buddhist Monk ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Manyrath’s family to assist with funeral costs.

Naomi D. Kassube

Naomi D. Kassube, 81 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Naomi was born on April 29, 1941, in Minot, North Dakota. The daughter of Erich and Dorothy (Jackson) Klaus.

On December 27, 1959, Naomi married LaVerne Kassube. They later divorced.

Naomi worked as a cashier and manager at Wittenberg Mobil for many years. She enjoyed bowling and softball and played into her 50’s in the old timers league. Naomi was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.

Naomi is survived by three children, David (Jan) Kassube of Marion, Keith (Carolyn) Kassube of Wittenberg and Kristi (Dean) Watters of Tigerton; four granddaughters, Jessica Kostner, Kimberly (Cody) Schmidt, Katie (Taran Molnar) Watters and Anna Watters; three step-grandchildren, Tad (Heather) Velte, Ty Schmidt and Tara (Tony Do) Schmidt; two great-grandchildren, Simon and Saylor Kostner; one step-great-grandchild, Myles Velte; one brother, Lee (Joanne) Klaus of Weston and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Drusilla (John) Kraft and Elaine (Ralph) Erickson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.