Hollister, MO

KYTV

Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School

SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
SEYMOUR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student

A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kchi.com

Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing

A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
bransontrilakesnews.com

TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance

A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Lamar man/Honkies member sentenced to 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Fire Department dedicates new fire truck

The Forsyth Fire Department hosted an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event invited the public to Forsyth Fire Station 1 to enjoy free food and activities, while the fire department dedicated their new truck. Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the truck has been used on...
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges

MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
MONETT, MO

